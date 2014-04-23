Art on the River Benefits Redmond Art Programs

The sixth annual Art on the River at Eagle Crest showcases exceptional art and helps support art programs in Redmond schools; 100 percent of raffle/silent auction sales plus additional proceeds beyond the operational costs will go to support the programs. It is a fun, quality show at the beautiful River Run Event Center in Eagle Crest.

Friday, April 25 from 5-8pm, will begin the event with an artists reception and sales, music, wine, raffle/silent auction and party. Saturday, April 26 from 10am-4pm attendees will enjoy art sales and demonstrations. Over 25 Central Oregon artists working in painting, drawing, graphics, oil, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, prints, ceramics (functional, decorative), sculpture (ceramic, wood, repurposed materials, jewelry (beaded, metal, glass, fabric), fabric (woven, stitched, felted, painted silk), wood (inlayed, repurposed, custom designs, gifts, toys), glass (plates, trays, jewelry) and gourds (painted, inscribed, beaded) will participate.

Six years ago two newly retired artists, Joan Sheets, painter, and Marcia Hudson, ceramicist, moved to Eagle Crest and started the show at the River Run Event Center. Six successful years later, the show is growing and contributing more each year to the art programs in the Redmond schools. Sheets is an art educator previously with the Portland Art Museum and public and private schools and has shown her paintings in and around the state. Hudson is active at the annual Wild Fire show and other venues.

Last year four Redmond elementary schools where awarded funds from the proceeds and hired artists in residents to teach each class various art forms such as painting, graphics and clay.

{jcomments on}