Art at the Redmond Library Photography Exhibit

January through March the Redmond Library art exhibit will feature works by local photographers, John Hart, Michael Byrum, Terry Bell and John Keen, as well as a photo essay created by Eric Filippino. Erics’ photo essay, aptly titled Deadly Legacy is inspired by the past thirty years of his experience as an international aid and development advisor. His exhibit, which includes 13 photographs with descriptions, is a brief introduction to the global problem of landmines and UXO (unexploded ordinance), their impact on people and communities and the efforts underway to solve the problem. He has worked in peacekeeping, and refugee relief, with a specialization in landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance throughout the developing world in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Eric now lives in Bend where he is the Director of Mine Action Resources, a consulting firm specialising in landmine/UXO risk mitigation services and post-conflict reconstruction.

After his retirement in 2003, Michael Byrum moved to Central Oregon with his wife to be closer to family. Retirement has allowed him to take up photography as a vocation and an avocation. He states, with a chuckle, “To make a small fortune in photography, start with a large one.” Much of his photography embraces the majestic peaks of the Central Cascades and the coarse and mysterious desert lands fashioned by those mountain’s internal fires. His images range from intimate close-ups to expansive panoramas and are served up by nature with such flair and elegance they make one’s spirit soar.

Terry Bell, born in Redmond seventy odd years ago, has been practicing the art of photography since he was 10 years old. His first camera, a Brownie Kodak Brownie, was a gift from his father costing him $11.64. Terry’s photographs capture the beauty of the landscapes he has travelled through, including Wyoming, Montana and Oregon.

John Hart is a local Eagle Crest resident and photographer who developed a love of photography 45 years ago. John takes advantage of his free time now that he is retired and travels the Pacific Northwest to photograph its beauty and share it with the people of his community. John uses a Canon DSLR camera and the highest quality lens that Canon produces, their “L” lens, as he believes a quality photograph starts with a quality lens. John is an artist with a camera for a brush. He captures scenes in nature and makes them come alive for your enjoyment in the form of fine art photographs, photos on canvas and photos on metal. The Lodge at Eagle Crest has John’s photos framed and placed two per room in each of their 100 guest rooms. They were so well received that the Lodge chose ten additional photos to have framed and placed in their Aerie Cafe.

