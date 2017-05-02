May 5-6 is the ninth annual Art on the River, show and sale at Eagle Crest. Art on the River has provided grants and funding to the seven elementary schools, several middle schools and a high school art class in Redmond. The last four years has been a partnering with A6 Studio & Gallery in Bend to bring a high quality exposure of cross

curriculum experiences.

According to Joan Sheets, co-director/founder of Art on the River (along with co-director/founder Marcia Hudson) the students have seen the impossible world of M. C. Escher, the documentation of early Americans with the photography Edward Curtis and experienced what happens when a culture such as Japan’s is cut off from the rest of the world and how art flourishes. In May, they will be off to the High Desert Museum to see an artist who uses woodcuts to explore the textures, lines and patterns of our cold blooded neighbors.

The Art on the River Friday evening event will be a time to talk with the artists and buy their beautiful, one-of-a-kind art pieces. There will be eight new artists that have been juried in to make it a well-balanced show of ceramics, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, fused glass and hand woven goods and wearable art. “Many repeat customers come to buy from their favorite artists at this high quality, annual event which is full of surprises and fresh new works,” notes Sheets.

Art on the River May 5-6

River Run Event Center, Eagle Crest

Friday, 5-8pm, wine/ art sale/music/silent auction and raffle

Saturday, 10am-4pm, art sale and demonstrations.