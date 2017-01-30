Art is the Voice of the Heart at Artist’s Gallery Sunriver

Photo Upstream by Ryan & Laura Smith

What could be a better gift for your Valentine than Art from the Heart? And just in time, you can visit the Artists’ Gallery and meet the artists on Saturday February 11, 4-6pm and enjoy food, wine and beer.

Featured artists include Becky Henson and her beautiful stained glass inspired by Central Oregon. Ryan and Laura Smith present their creative metal arts wall hangings, entry signs and practical key hooks.

Henson started creating stained glass as a hobby over 30 years ago. The hobby has evolved into commission work as well as gallery pieces. Becky enjoys making panels of items found in nature. Her signature Three Sisters circles are a contemporary take on our mountain scenery, bringing the rivers and mountains, sun and moon together. The Three Sisters pieces are each unique; some all clear textured glass and others filled with color.

Choosing a pattern, selecting the colors and textures of the glass, making the scores, the snap of the breaks, even the smell of the soldering are all pieces of what Becky loves about the art of making stained glass.

STS Metal Art Designs is a family owned business creating unique art and signage for the home and business. Laura and Ryan Smith caught the bug to work with steel from Laura’s mother, Midge Thomas, the creator of the Artists’ Gallery concept. They find it exciting to see a two-dimensional object that is drawn in the computer come to life on the metal. They enjoy the challenge of adding dimension and realism to the basic metal with laying, patterns and colors.

From artistic Northwest inspired key holders to layered and elaborate mountain scenes, each piece is a unique expression of ART FROM THE HEART!

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

57100 Beaver Dr., 541-593-2127 or 541-593-8274

www.artistsgallerysunriver.com

Winter Gallery Hours: Open daily 10am to 5pm • Closed: Tuesdays