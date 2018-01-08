Art Workshops January 2018

SageBrushers Art Society
www.sagebrushersartofbend.com
541-617-0900
All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend
SoulCollage® Workshop, Illuminate & Reflect Soul’s Essence
Jennifer Starr, Master Certified Coach & SoulCollage Facilitator
Saturday, January 20, 9am-3pm. SoulCollage is a unique and multileveled creative collage process that anyone can do. It is a fun and easy way to take time out to creatively play. Whether you are a newbie to the process or an old hand wanting to re-learn the basics of SoulColage, come and join us for a great day of creativity and community. Space is limited!
Register by January 6 for special early booking rates of $55 for SageBrushers members, $65
for nonmembers.
After January 7, (January 19 is registration cut off) rates are $65 for members, $75
for nonmembers.
To register contact jennifer@coachwithsoul.com or see www.coachwithsoul.com.
Abstract Considerations
with David Kinker
January 8, 15, 22, 29
9:30am-12pm & 6-8:30pm
These classes will focus on things to consider when planning an abstract painting. You will really enjoy David’s classes.
$35 members, $40 nonmembers. Contact David at dkinker@bendbroadband.com or
541-383-2069.
Chinese Brush Painting, Drop in Classes
with Michelle Oberg
January 5, 12, 19, 26, 12:30-2:30pm
Classes will include traditional techniques and fun forms of painting with ink and watercolor on rice paper. Materials for first class provided with instructions on what to bring thereafter. Come and enjoy.
$5 members, $10 nonmembers. For more information contact Michelle at michelleoberg39@gmail.com.
Intuitive Art
with Vicki Johnson
Intuitive Painting Classes
First Wednesday of each month starting January 3, 6-8:30pm
Intuitive painting is the process of painting spontaneously without fear and self-doubt. It is a lot of fun.
$25, all materials included.
Goal Setting Intuitive Art Workshop
Saturday, January 13, 9am-1pm
Come set your goals for the New Year. Find direction through intuitive art.
$47, all materials supplied. No art
experience needed.
To learn more about contact Vicki at coachvickijohnson@gmail.com or 541-390-3174.
Watercolor Wednesday classes
January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 10am-12pm
Free to members, $5 non-members. Bring your own photos and supplies.
Contact Jennifer at
jenniferware@rocketmail.com.
Best Methods for Matting & Framing
A Lunch & Learn Presentation by Gary Wing
January 12, 12-1pm
Bring your lunch and learn.
A $3 donation is requested.
CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS
Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524
info@cascadefineartworkshops.com
www.cascadefineartworkshops.com
Barbara Jaenicke
Plein Air & Studio Workshop
Oil & Pastel
May 22-24
$435
12 students minimum/16 students max
Ted Nuttall
Painting the Figure from
Photographs Watercolor
June 11-15
14 students minimum/15 students max
Colley Whisson
Impressionism in Action
Oil & Acrylic
Studio & Plein
August 26-29
14 students minimum/15 students max
Mary Marquiss
Watercolor
October 2-4
14 students minimum/15 students max
Express Yourself!
by Janet Akers
Start off with a blank form and decorate your own “Mini-Me” — or maybe a “Mini-You” for someone special!
All the necessary supplies (clay figure, decoupage solution, magazines, and paint markers) are provided. However, you are welcome to bring your own pictures,
decorative paper, paints and craft supplies.
$45, maximum of 8 people.
Ages 12 and up are welcome when accompanied by an adult.
Artists Gallery Sunriver, located in the
Village at Sunriver. Drop by or call to reserve your spot.
541-593-4382.
When making your reservation, let us know if you want a female or male figure.
SIP & PAINT
with Bonnie Junell
Pines in the Snow
January 11, 5:30-7:30pm
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village Building 19
$45 per person, everything is supplied including refreshments
Call the gallery to reserve your space
541-593-4382.