Art Workshops January 2018

All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend

SoulCollage® Workshop, Illuminate & Reflect Soul’s Essence

Jennifer Starr, Master Certified Coach & SoulCollage Facilitator

Saturday, January 20, 9am-3pm. SoulCollage is a unique and multileveled creative collage process that anyone can do. It is a fun and easy way to take time out to creatively play. Whether you are a newbie to the process or an old hand wanting to re-learn the basics of SoulColage, come and join us for a great day of creativity and community. Space is limited!

Register by January 6 for special early booking rates of $55 for SageBrushers members, $65

for nonmembers.

After January 7, (January 19 is registration cut off) rates are $65 for members, $75

for nonmembers.

To register contact jennifer@coachwithsoul.com or see www.coachwithsoul.com.

Abstract Considerations

with David Kinker

January 8, 15, 22, 29

9:30am-12pm & 6-8:30pm

These classes will focus on things to consider when planning an abstract painting. You will really enjoy David’s classes.

$35 members, $40 nonmembers. Contact David at dkinker@bendbroadband.com or

541-383-2069.

Chinese Brush Painting, Drop in Classes

with Michelle Oberg

January 5, 12, 19, 26, 12:30-2:30pm

Classes will include traditional techniques and fun forms of painting with ink and watercolor on rice paper. Materials for first class provided with instructions on what to bring thereafter. Come and enjoy.

$5 members, $10 nonmembers. For more information contact Michelle at michelleoberg39@gmail.com.

Intuitive Art

with Vicki Johnson

Intuitive Painting Classes

First Wednesday of each month starting January 3, 6-8:30pm

Intuitive painting is the process of painting spontaneously without fear and self-doubt. It is a lot of fun.

$25, all materials included.

Goal Setting Intuitive Art Workshop

Saturday, January 13, 9am-1pm

Come set your goals for the New Year. Find direction through intuitive art.

$47, all materials supplied. No art

experience needed.

To learn more about contact Vicki at coachvickijohnson@gmail.com or 541-390-3174.

Watercolor Wednesday classes

January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 10am-12pm

Free to members, $5 non-members. Bring your own photos and supplies.

Contact Jennifer at

jenniferware@rocketmail.com.

Best Methods for Matting & Framing

A Lunch & Learn Presentation by Gary Wing

January 12, 12-1pm

Bring your lunch and learn.

A $3 donation is requested.

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS

Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524

info@cascadefineartworkshops.com

www.cascadefineartworkshops.com

Barbara Jaenicke

Plein Air & Studio Workshop

Oil & Pastel

May 22-24

$435

12 students minimum/16 students max

Ted Nuttall

Painting the Figure from

Photographs Watercolor

June 11-15

14 students minimum/15 students max

Colley Whisson

Impressionism in Action

Oil & Acrylic

Studio & Plein

August 26-29

14 students minimum/15 students max

Mary Marquiss

Watercolor

October 2-4

14 students minimum/15 students max

Express Yourself!

by Janet Akers

Start off with a blank form and decorate your own “Mini-Me” — or maybe a “Mini-You” for someone special!

All the necessary supplies (clay figure, decoupage solution, magazines, and paint markers) are provided. However, you are welcome to bring your own pictures,

decorative paper, paints and craft supplies.

$45, maximum of 8 people.

Ages 12 and up are welcome when accompanied by an adult.

Artists Gallery Sunriver, located in the

Village at Sunriver. Drop by or call to reserve your spot.

541-593-4382.

When making your reservation, let us know if you want a female or male figure.

SIP & PAINT

with Bonnie Junell

Pines in the Snow

January 11, 5:30-7:30pm

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village Building 19

$45 per person, everything is supplied including refreshments

Call the gallery to reserve your space

541-593-4382.