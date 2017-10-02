ART WORKSHOPS

SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY
www.sagebrushersartofbend.com
541-617-0900, sagebrushersart@gmail.com
All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend.
Powerful Painting Techniques with David Kinker
Mondays, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30,
9:30am-12pm & 6-8:30pm
If you have never done “way hot and super sexy paintings” these classes are for you. David will show you how to
use powerful painting techniques to accomplish such works. Don’t miss it. Contact David at
dkinker@bendbroadband.com or 541-383-2069.
Textured Watercolor Classes — Animal Portrait
Friday, October 27, 1:30-4:30pm
& Saturday, October 28, 9am -1pm
Sarah Hansen will lead these classes. Come learn to paint an animal portrait in a unique, textured manner, using gesso and collage on a hard board. $90 for both classes. Contact Sarah at sbhansen@live.com or 541-598-4433.
Watercolor Wednesday Classes
October 4, 11, 18, 25, 10am-12pm. Free to members.
$5 for non-members. Bring your own photos and supplies.
Contact Jennifer at jenniferware@rocketmail.com.
Women’s Creative Circle with Vicki Johnson
Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, 26, 6-8:30pm.
Join a circle of women who meet to discover more about themselves and explore what they want more of in their lives.
$110 for all four classes, all materials included. Contact Vicki at 541-390-3174 or coachvickijohnson@gmail.com.
Lunch & Lean
Make Christmas Cards, Led by Lee August
Friday, October 13, 12-1pm
This will be a lot of fun so bring your lunch & learn.
Intuitive Painting Classes with Vicki Johnson
First Wednesday of each month. October 4, 6-8:30pm
Come paint what comes up from within you.
No experience required. $25 all materials included.
Contact Vicki at 541-390-3174
or coachvickijohnson@gmail.com.
JACQUELINE NEWBOLD
Painting Workshop in Italy, 2018
Join local artist and teacher, Jacqueline Newbold,
on an artistic journey to Italy, September 16-22, 2018, Painting the Italian Light and Color in Your Watercolor
Journal. This workshop will take place in Orvieto, Italy with Adventures in Italy. All levels welcome!
Visit adventuresinitaly.ca for details or email or
call Jacqueline for more information at newbold0505@bendbroadband.com, 541-388-3108.
CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS
Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524
info@cascadefineartworkshops.com
www.cascadefineartworkshops.com
Still a few spots left!!
Mary Marquiss
Value, Shape & Color
Watercolor & Mixed Media in both Abstract & Realism
October 3-5 ~ $395
12 students minimum/16 students max
Contact Sue to Register for these
2018 Workshops!!
Barbara Jaenicke
Plein Air & Studio Workshop
Oil & Pastel
May 22-24, 2018 ~ $435
12 students minimum/16 students max
Ted Nuttall
Painting the Figure from Photographs
Watercolor
June 11-15, 2018
14 students minimum/15 students max
HOOD AVENUE ART
357 W Hood Ave., Sisters, 541-719-1800
info@hoodavenueart.com, www.hoodavenueart.com
BEND ART CENTER
541-330-8759 to register.
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180, Bend
bendartcenter.org
Cheers to Art: Chagall
Wednesday, October 18, 7pm, Bend Art Center
The third Wednesday in October, Bend Art Center’s popular art appreciation series explores the colorful
works of Chagall. Art historian Lorna Cahall looks
at Chagall’s unique world full of magic, poetry,
enchantment and fantasy. Discover Chagall’s love of the circus and take this opportunity to view the Cirque d’ Art exhibit on display in the main gallery.
$10/person (includes wine).
Anatomy for Artists
Enhance your skills of drawing the human figure, portrait and hands. With the guidance of Robyn Cochran-Rangland, students will create expressive 2-D forms with a focus on line, tone, mass and space. Each workshop will contain insightful lectures, tips and tricks for proportion and drawing layout, and allow students ample time to work from a live model. Students do not need any prior drawing experience.
Figure Drawing: Proportion and Vision, $75
Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8, 10am-1pm
Head and Hands: Proportion and Vision, $75
Saturday & Sunday, October 21-22, 10am-1pm
Circus-Inspired Mixed-Media Monotypes
Saturday & Sunday, November 4-5, 9am-12pm
Join our Cirque d’ Art artist Dawn Emerson and explore the possibilities of monotype prints enhanced with mixed media. Use soy-based Akua inks, trace monotype and stencils to create your own circus-themed prints. Then learn how to work over your prints with mediums such as color pencil and pastel to really make your prints pop!
$160, $20 supply fee.