ART WORKSHOPS

SAGEBRUSHERS ART SOCIETY

www.sagebrushersartofbend.com

541-617-0900, sagebrushersart@gmail.com

All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend.

Powerful Painting Techniques with David Kinker

Mondays, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30,

9:30am-12pm & 6-8:30pm

If you have never done “way hot and super sexy paintings” these classes are for you. David will show you how to

use powerful painting techniques to accomplish such works. Don’t miss it. Contact David at

dkinker@bendbroadband.com or 541-383-2069.

Textured Watercolor Classes — Animal Portrait

Friday, October 27, 1:30-4:30pm

& Saturday, October 28, 9am -1pm

Sarah Hansen will lead these classes. Come learn to paint an animal portrait in a unique, textured manner, using gesso and collage on a hard board. $90 for both classes. Contact Sarah at sbhansen@live.com or 541-598-4433.

Watercolor Wednesday Classes

October 4, 11, 18, 25, 10am-12pm. Free to members.

$5 for non-members. Bring your own photos and supplies.

Contact Jennifer at jenniferware@rocketmail.com.

Women’s Creative Circle with Vicki Johnson

Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, 26, 6-8:30pm.

Join a circle of women who meet to discover more about themselves and explore what they want more of in their lives.

$110 for all four classes, all materials included. Contact Vicki at 541-390-3174 or coachvickijohnson@gmail.com.

Lunch & Lean

Make Christmas Cards, Led by Lee August

Friday, October 13, 12-1pm

This will be a lot of fun so bring your lunch & learn.

Intuitive Painting Classes with Vicki Johnson

First Wednesday of each month. October 4, 6-8:30pm

Come paint what comes up from within you.

No experience required. $25 all materials included.

Contact Vicki at 541-390-3174

or coachvickijohnson@gmail.com.

JACQUELINE NEWBOLD

Painting Workshop in Italy, 2018

Join local artist and teacher, Jacqueline Newbold,

on an artistic journey to Italy, September 16-22, 2018, Painting the Italian Light and Color in Your Watercolor

Journal. This workshop will take place in Orvieto, Italy with Adventures in Italy. All levels welcome!

Visit adventuresinitaly.ca for details or email or

call Jacqueline for more information at newbold0505@bendbroadband.com, 541-388-3108.

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS

Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524

info@cascadefineartworkshops.com

www.cascadefineartworkshops.com

Still a few spots left!!

Mary Marquiss

Value, Shape & Color

Watercolor & Mixed Media in both Abstract & Realism

October 3-5 ~ $395

12 students minimum/16 students max

Contact Sue to Register for these

2018 Workshops!!

Barbara Jaenicke

Plein Air & Studio Workshop

Oil & Pastel

May 22-24, 2018 ~ $435

12 students minimum/16 students max

Ted Nuttall

Painting the Figure from Photographs

Watercolor

June 11-15, 2018

14 students minimum/15 students max

HOOD AVENUE ART

357 W Hood Ave., Sisters, 541-719-1800

info@hoodavenueart.com, www.hoodavenueart.com

BEND ART CENTER

541-330-8759 to register.

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180, Bend

bendartcenter.org

Cheers to Art: Chagall

Wednesday, October 18, 7pm, Bend Art Center

The third Wednesday in October, Bend Art Center’s popular art appreciation series explores the colorful

works of Chagall. Art historian Lorna Cahall looks

at Chagall’s unique world full of magic, poetry,

enchantment and fantasy. Discover Chagall’s love of the circus and take this opportunity to view the Cirque d’ Art exhibit on display in the main gallery.

$10/person (includes wine).

Anatomy for Artists

Enhance your skills of drawing the human figure, portrait and hands. With the guidance of Robyn Cochran-Rangland, students will create expressive 2-D forms with a focus on line, tone, mass and space. Each workshop will contain insightful lectures, tips and tricks for proportion and drawing layout, and allow students ample time to work from a live model. Students do not need any prior drawing experience.

Figure Drawing: Proportion and Vision, $75

Saturday & Sunday, October 7-8, 10am-1pm

Head and Hands: Proportion and Vision, $75

Saturday & Sunday, October 21-22, 10am-1pm

Circus-Inspired Mixed-Media Monotypes

Saturday & Sunday, November 4-5, 9am-12pm

Join our Cirque d’ Art artist Dawn Emerson and explore the possibilities of monotype prints enhanced with mixed media. Use soy-based Akua inks, trace monotype and stencils to create your own circus-themed prints. Then learn how to work over your prints with mediums such as color pencil and pastel to really make your prints pop!

$160, $20 supply fee.