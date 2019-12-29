Artist Applications Open for 13th Annual Art in the High Desert

(Photo | Courtesy of Art in the High Desert)

Join us for Art in the High Desert, a premier show and sale of juried fine arts and craft in Bend, August 28-30, 2020.

Art in the High Desert uses the ZAPP application system. For more info and registration on ZAPP, go to zapplication.org. Registration for ZAPP is free for artists.

Each year a new group of jurors selects 120 artists to participate in the event. Fifteen categories of art will be represented — from painting to wood, glass to photography, wearables to ceramics, jewelry to sculpture and more. Art in the High Desert celebrates the time-honored tradition of the individual artist.

Since 2014, Art in the High Desert has consistently been ranked in the top 20 selling shows (out of over 600) in the country by Art Fair Sourcebook.

For more information, go to artinthehighdesert.com or email: info@artinthehighdesert.com

Artist applications close February 19, 2020.

