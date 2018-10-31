(Artwork above: Ripple Effect by Rochelle Rose-Schueler)

The Little Stone Project took place last year over four days in November. Local artists and art enthusiasts joined director, Sophia Kruz for a screening of her award-winning documentary film Little Stones, art lectures, free art workshops, and an art symposium. As part of the project, Schueler designed a large-scale mosaic mural and invited the public to place a piece of tile in the background of the mosaic hoping to inspire them to be little stones in the mosaic of larger social movements and make connections to each other and the community.

Schueler’s inspiration for Ripple Effect came from the artists in the film. With her concept of an abstract ripple, she hopes to inspire people to discover their own power to create change and connect in the world, and show how their own unique skills and talents can make continuous ripples of change within their community if they just start with a “little stone.”

Join us!

Artist reception for Rochelle Rose-Schueler and her installation Ripple Effect

Thursday, November 8th 6-7pm

The Breezeway at the Box Factory (next to the Yoga Lab)

Join us on the one year anniversary of the Little Stone Project for an artist reception for Rochelle Rose-Schueler to celebrate the installation of her mosaic Ripple Effect.