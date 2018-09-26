Artist Talk on Campus by Rick Silva: Public Lands & Digital Art

(Photo courtesy of ScaleHouse)

Oregon State University – Cascades is proud to host ScaleHouse Voices, a series of talks with visiting artists of diverse disciplines, exploring ideas and techniques, practice and process, creativity and culture. ScaleHouse Voices is presented by ScaleHouse, a local nonprofit arts organization producing year-round events, exhibitions and performances and the annual Bend Design Conference.



Rick Silva will discuss his latest work, a journey through southern Nevada and Utah using drones to document public lands and sacred sites. He will also screen and share context about some of his more ambitious art projects, and about his current collaborative works and a recent curated event.



Wednesday, October 3, 6-7pm



OSU-Cascades, Tykeson Hall, Rm. 111



Tickets: $12 in advance, $14 at the door.