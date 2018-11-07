Wildlife Artist Tom Mital of Bend has been named a Signature Member of Artists For Conservation (AFC), a worldwide non-profit organization.

AFC only selects a few gifted artists to join the ranks among the world’s premier nature artists. The strict criteria for Signature Membership includes an impressive body of work in wildlife/nature art that meets their extremely high artistic standards, and also who support their mission, a dedication to wildlife and habitat conservation.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t think I’d get in,” Mital said. “I mean, look at the frickin’ list… it’s like a who’s who of my favorite wildlife painters. Guys like Robert Bateman and John Banovich and Terry Isaac are all signature members. I’m blown away. It really is a huge honor for me.”

For the past several years Mital has concentrated on painting birds indigenous to Central Oregon. His paintings are meticulously detailed, and accurate in every regard.

“I’m absolutely fascinated by the birds I paint and the beauty of their natural surroundings,” Mital said. “To me, it’s important to be absolutely spot-on when it comes to the details. The bird lovers who buy my paintings notice that stuff.”

“I’m particularly enamored with owls. There’s something silently fierce about them that I just dig. But there’s all kinds of great material around in Oregon. I’m lucky to live here.”

Mital’s work an be seen on the AFC website: https://gallery.artistsforconservation.org/artists/8326 and also on his own website: https://www.tommital.com

Artists for Conservation (AFC)

The world’s leading artist group supporting the environment, representing 500 of the world’s leading nature/wildlife artists from 30 countries.

AFC’s mission:

To support wildlife and habitat conservation and environmental education through art that celebrates nature.