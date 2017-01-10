Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village …Celebrate the New Year 2017 with ART

It’s already a New Year. Come and celebrate with the Artists of Artists’ Gallery Sunriver in the Village. They invite you to their 2nd Saturday Celebration of Art on January 14 from 4 to 6pm. Meet the artists…enjoy food,wine and beer!

The featured artists for January are a husband and wife doubly talented team who live in Sunriver, Greg and Nancy Cotton.

Greg is resident wood artist and his background in mathematics shows in his intricate works. New this year is yet another addition to his creative puzzles crafted out of natural and colorful woods. This new piece when put together is a perfect cube….but starts out with a group of spiral and curved pieces to puzzle together. Each piece is unique. Greg’s other works are useful objects ranging from games to cutting boards, door stoppers, candle holders and coasters. “Kids” of all ages love his puzzles….a great gift idea for a snowy day indoors.

Nancy is a fiber artist specializing in quilted fabrics….from table runners to wall hangings to full size bed quilts and even some unique handbags. Each piece is a one of a kind expression of her art. Nancy is currently working on a series of pieces using the “New York Beauty” quilt block. Nancy says that sometimes the quilt blocks can be tedious to make, but once they are completed, that’s when the fun begins.

Nancy does all her own quilting from start to finish. Drawing on her experience as a high school math instructor, she finds designs or patterns that appeal to her, selects fabrics and color combinations, pieces the quilt top, then quilts and finishes the project. Nancy is always planning at least two projects ahead. “That’s what makes it fun,” she says, “there’s always something new to look forward to.”

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

57100 Beaver Dr., 541-593-2127 or 541-593-8274, www.artistsgallerysunriver.com