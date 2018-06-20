(Photo above: David Kinker painting plein air | courtesy of TAC)

Summer Series at Tumalo Art Co.

Tumalo Art Co. is launching their “Artists in Action” event July through September. Artists will be painting plein air nearby in the Old Mill District and demonstrating both inside and outside the gallery two Thursdays a month, beginning with July 12 and 26 from 10am to noon. The three-month series will culminate with an October show exhibiting the art created during the event.

“Summer mornings are a wonderful time to be in the Old Mill District painting near the river and flowers…or wherever we decide is a good spot. There’s plenty of parking at 10 am”, says Susan Luckey Higdon. The artists will be offering a 10% discount on their art sold between 10am and noon on the Thursdays they are demonstrating.

On July 12 Bruce Jackson will present an artist talk at 11am and July 26 Danica Curtright will be demonstrating making Moretti glass beads for her jewelry both in the morning and from 4-6pm, Dorothy Freudenberg will give an artist talk about digital media and Helen Brown will demonstrate her watercolor batik technique, while Shelli Walters works in multi-media onsite. Both mornings a variety of artists will be painting plein air and demonstrating outside the gallery including Janice Druain, Sarah B. Hansen, Susan Luckey Higdon, Judy Hoiness, David Kinker, Mary Marquiss, Katherine Taylor, and Marty Stewart.

For more information call 541-385-9144. See the full schedule at www.tumaloartco.com. Tumalo Art Co. in located in the heart of the Old Mill District right by Greg Congleton’s heroic-sized horse sculpture “Charlie”.