Artists Kim Chavez

(Photo courtesy of Kim Chavez)

Kim Chavez is a bronze artist whose career began over 30 years ago. This Oregon artist is inspired by nature. Her sculptures reflect a fascination with the high desert, wildlife and a sensitivity to the environment.

She has traveled extensively through the Northwest and Southwest researching native wildlife and culture. Kim spends many hours designing and sculpting each piece. Her style projects simplicity, stylized lines combined with fine detail. Each sculpture is further enhanced with warm patinas that are inspired by nature.

She recently was commissioned by the city of Capitola, a coastal town in California, to install a bronze sculpture of life size Sea Lions. Kim made the trip to Capitola in October to install and present the sculpture to the city. The sculpture is called Embrace. This is the second commission for Kim from the city of Capitola.

Kim’s studio is located in the high desert of Central Oregon.