Artists of the Circus

Exhibit Tour & Art History Talk

Saturday, November 11 at 4 pm

The opening of Cirque Fernando in Paris in the 1870s drew scores of famous artists to its gaslit ring. We’ll see Cirque Fernando through the eyes of Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec, Renoir, and Seurat, then examine how artists in England and America saw the circus. This talk provides a framework for understanding the unique approach to Dawn Emerson’s work in her “Cirque d’ Art” exhibit (on display at Bend Art Center through November 26).

$8/person; RSVP to info@bendartcenter.org or call 541.330.8759.