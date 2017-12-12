Arts, Beautification & Culture Commission Positions Open

The City of Bend is seeking applicants to fill up to three positions on the Arts, Beautification & Culture Commission.

The Commission provides advice and recommendations on the role of the City in supporting Art, Beauty and Culture. The Commission recently launched a new effort to serve as a conduit of information between the City of Bend and local arts organizations.

Ideal candidates will be comfortable representing the City and networking with artistic and cultural groups to build relationships between the arts community and City leaders, identify opportunities for collaboration and serve as advocates and advisors to the City Council. The Commissioners compile information in a quarterly report to the City Council.

Meetings are currently held quarterly at 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of January, April, July, and October. Additional time is required to meet with other arts organizations.

Commission members are appointed by the Mayor for three-year terms. Consideration shall be given to include representatives of the various geographical parts of the City of Bend.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Bend.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017.

For information: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/citizen-committees/arts-beautification-culture-commission.

To apply: www.bendoregon.gov/committees.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.