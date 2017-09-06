Arts & Culture Grants Available

The Deschutes County Department of Administrative Services is currently soliciting grant applications from local non-profit organizations for programs or projects which 1) seek to increase arts and culture opportunities in Deschutes County; 2) make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents, and/or 3) which contribute to the local economy. A total of $30,000 is available for multiple grant awards. Awards will be in amounts of $10,000 or less. Applications must be received in the Deschutes County Department of Administrative Services no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 27, 2017.

The Arts & Culture Grant program was newly created by the Board of County Commissioners for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Funding for the program will be supplied by the County’s portion of proceeds from video lottery gaming. Programs and projects funded by video lottery proceeds are allocated at the discretion of the Board and may change in the future depending on priorities established each year.

To be eligible for the program, applicant agencies must be designated by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and located in Deschutes County.

Applications will be evaluated based on several criteria, including organizational stability, connection to grant funding objectives, and ability to leverage the grant funds to access other financial support.

Application materials may be obtained by contacting Judith Ure at judithu@deschutes.org or by accessing the County website at: https://www.deschutes.org/bcc/page/grant-opportunities. If the information is required in an alternative format, please contact Judith Ure by email.

The deadline to submit an application is 5:00 p.m. on September 27, 2017 and grants are expected to be awarded by the end of October. Completed applications must be received in the Deschutes County Department of Administrative Services by the stated deadline. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Completed applications must be sent via email to judithu@deschutes.org.