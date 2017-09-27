Arts & Economic Prosperity Talk at Tower

Oregon Arts Commission presents Randy Cohen, Americans for the Arts Vice President of Research and Policy, at The Tower Theatre in Bend Oregon on October 3 at 9am-10am to speak about the importance and use of the Arts and Economic Prosperity 5 Survey data.

This is an exciting opportunity for arts organizations, non profits, and arts supporters to hear from Randy. Feel free to invite media, government, chambers, and anyone that would benefit from hearing what Randy has to say regarding arts and culture in Central Oregon!

Randy Cohen is Vice President of Research and Policy at Americans for the Arts, the nation’s advocacy organization for the arts. A member of the staff since 1991, Randy stands out as a noted expert in the field of arts funding, research, policy, and using the arts to address community development issues. He recently published Americans Speak Out About the Arts, a national study about the public’s opinions and participation in the arts. He publishes The National Arts Index, the annual measure of the health and vitality of arts as well as the two premier economic studies of the arts industry—Arts & Economic Prosperity, the national impact study of nonprofit arts organizations and their audiences; and Creative Industries, an annual mapping study of the nation’s 703,000 arts establishments and their employees.

artsandculturealliance@gmail.com