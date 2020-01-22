Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters are Headed to Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters)

Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters will perform on January 31, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way in Bend, during happy hour. Admission is free.

Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters’ video, Too Close to The Sun, has hit the film circuit, being shown at the Winter film Awards, NYC, LA Under the Stars, DAM Short Film Festival, LA Women in Film and Shorts By Oregon Filmmakers. WATCH THE VIDEO

Like the Ohio to muddy Ol’ Miss, Ashleigh Flynn follows her troubadour heart. A prolific songwriter and a performer blessed with unbridled charisma, Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass, classic rock and Motown. With two critically acclaimed releases and a live EP, and touring that includes 30A Songwriters, Bonnaroo and Bumbershoot, Delfest, High Sierra, Red Ants Pants and Vancouver Folk Fest and support for the likes of Amy Ray, Todd Snider, Hayes Carll, Billy Joe Shaver and the Wood Brothers; Flynn is making a name for herself in Americana music.

With a fresh slate of songs in her arsenal, Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a bold new project: Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters. In both name and spirit, this all-female band is a nod to the “Rosie the Riveter” archetype. The ten tracks feature Flynn’s compelling stories and soulful voice paired with the guitar style and skill of her bandmate Nancy Luca, who grew up playing with Tom Petty and Bo Diddley. The record hearkens back to early Stones and ‘70s psychedelic country rock, the result feels simultaneously new and necessary. Produced by Flynn’s longtime musical collaborator, Chris Funk of the Decemberists, this highly anticipated LP was recorded and mixed in Portland and has been release in the U.S. to great reviews (see links below).

