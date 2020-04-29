At  Liberty At Home: We Miss You!

(Jim Riswold: Russians & Americans & One Italian | Photo Courtesy of At Liberty)

In an effort to help keep our community safe, we have closed our doors temporarily. However we believe you need art, so we are bringing you At Liberty At Home, a variety of virtual At Liberty experiences. We will be rolling out online options this week with the opening of our online store. Later this week, we will send a guided Virtual First Friday Tour of Jim Riswold’s exhibition followed by a pre-recorded video conversation with Jim Riswold and René Mitchell. In the meantime please stay tuned, stay home and stay safe.

“Art has always been the raft onto which we climb to save our sanity.” — Dorothea Tanning

To view online exhibitions, please click here: atlibertyarts.com/jim-riswold-online?utm_campaign

atlibertyarts.com