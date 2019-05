(Photo of artwork | Courtesy of At Liberty)

Join us Saturday morning as we welcome four artists from our current exhibition Figuratively Speaking, to the gallery for a lively panel discussion about their work and process.

Artists included in the panel are Alexis Day, Anna Fidler, M.V. Moran and Paula Bullwinkel.

First Friday

Friday, May 3, 5:30pm

Artist Panel

Saturday, May 4, 11am