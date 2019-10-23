At Liberty New Exhibition: Time and Place: Ecological Work by Leah Wilson

(Winter Solstice, oil on 3 wood panels, 40 x 56″ by Leah Wilson)

At Liberty Arts Collaborative, a year-round dedicated arts space and cultural hub in Downtown Bend, announces their new exhibition: Time and Place: Ecological Work by Leah Wilson. This exhibition will open November 1 with a First Friday artist’s reception and will be on view through January 4, 2020.

Leah Wilson of Eugene merges art and science in her paintings and sculptures that explore changing ecosystems. Her work is inspired by her curiosity and the sense of wonder she feels when studying the natural world. The majority of Wilson’s work in this exhibition and since 2012, has focused on a place-based exploration of ecosystem change over time at the H.J. Andrews Research Forest, a 16,000-acre ecological research site in Oregon’s Western Cascades Mountains administered cooperatively by the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon State University and the Willamette National Forest.

Andries Fourie, who is curating the upcoming show for At Liberty, says, “Leah is interested in observing and recording natural phenomena as they change over time in one specific place.” One of the highlights of the exhibition will be a sculpture entitled Constructing Water, a multi-layered, illuminated piece made of a polyester film called duralar.

On Saturday, November 16 at 11am, At Liberty will host an interdisciplinary panel discussion in conjunction with the Time and Place: Ecological Work by Leah Wilson exhibition. The panel, moderated by exhibition curator Fourie, will consist of artist Leah Wilson, Dr. Brooke Penaluna (research fish biologist with Pacific Northwest Research Station, U.S.D.A Forest Service), Dr. Michael Nelson (philosopher and economist who is Oregon State’s lead principal investigator at Andrews) and Louise Shirley (curator of Natural History at the High Desert Museum). The discussion will provide context for Wilson’s artwork and explore the convergence of art and science as ways of investigating the natural world.

atlibertyarts.com