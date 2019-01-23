At Liberty New Exhibition:

SIFT: Selected Works by Whitney Nye

At Liberty, a year-round dedicated arts space and cultural hub in Downtown Bend, is pleased to announce their exhibition SIFT: a selection of works by Whitney Nye. The exhibition opened January 4 and will be on view through February 23, with an artist talk, Conversation with Whitney Nye, on January 24 at 2pm and 6pm.

Whitney, a well-known and respected Oregon artist, brings a breadth of work to At Liberty for the two-month exhibition. Nye’s collection of work explores the rhythms and pauses of our natural world, becoming a conduit for their character. Her work is deeply affected by the texture, hues and sensations of the world that surrounds her while consistently examining patterns of repetition, entropy and renewal. Travel of all kinds is a key influence and source of inspiration.

“My artwork is germinated by my senses. I seek, gather, ferment, distill and then present. I move through places temporally and ethereally, consciously and unconsciously, absorbing like a sponge,” says Nye.

This exhibition is in partnership with Russo Lee Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Portland featuring Pacific Northwest artists.

“We are thrilled to partner with Russo Lee Gallery to bring Whitney’s dynamic work to Bend,” says René Mitchell, At Liberty Arts Collaborative partner.

Whitney is a painter, sculptor and mixed media artist. After spending the last 20 years in Portland, Whitney has returned to Bend, the town where she was raised. She is a graduate of the University of Oregon, a former Artist-in-Residence at the Oregon College of Arts and Craft and Caldera and was a member of the Regional Arts & Culture Council’s Design Roster from 1998 to 2002. Her work is collected both privately and publicly, and is included in the collections of Oregon Health Sciences University Foundation, Salem Hospital and the Commerce Bank in Portland. Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and more. Nye’s work is currently included in a show at Boise Art Museum, A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass.