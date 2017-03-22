Auditioning for Local Theatrical Productions

(Photo courtesy of TMP)

Thoroughly Modern Productions (TMP) is holding tryouts for three productions — Guys and Dolls, Willy Wonka and Rock of Ages — at the same time on April 1 and 2 at Terpsichorean Studios.

Guys and Dolls is the Tower Theatre’s second In Concert musical and Rock of Ages kicks off the 2017-18 season in September.

Guys and Dolls(to be performed June 2-4), Willy Wonka (performed Aug 17-27) and Rock of Ages (performed Sep 15-24).

This season, TMP is employing an audition model wherein both youth and adults audition for roles in multiple productions during the same audition process. This model, often used in repertory theatre, maximizes the resources of artists and TMP and reinforces our emphasis on community.

Auditions will be held at Terpsichorean Dance Studio during dates and times listed below. All performances will be at The Tower Theatre in Downtown Bend. A complete character breakdown for each show is available at tmpbend.com. To schedule your audition, email TMP Founder and Artistic Director David DaCosta at thoroughlymodernprod@gmail.com or call 541.678.0313.

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Vocal Auditions for all: 10 – 2, by appointment only

Dance Auditions for Guys and Dolls: 2 – 4, women only

Dance Auditions for Willy Wonka and Rock of Ages: 4 – 8

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Vocal Callbacks for Guys and Dolls: 10 – 12

Vocal Callbacks for Willy Wonka: 12:30 – 2:30

Vocal Callbacks for Rock of Ages: 3 – 5

Readings for all: 6 – 9.

All shows will rehearse Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday evenings 6:30 – 9:30pm (7:30 – 10pm Tuesdays). Artists should expect to be called 2 – 3 evenings per week. “Guys and Dolls” begins April 3rd. “Willy Wonka” begins April 30th for principles and adult ensemble only. “Rock of Ages” begins June 18.