August 2018 Call to Art

ARTISTS GALLERY SUNRIVER VILLAGE

57100 Beaver Drive, Bldg. 19, Sunriver

541-593-4382 • artistsgallerysunriver.com

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village celebrates nine years as a successful member gallery. We are looking for 2D and 3D artists who can say YES to:

I am a full time Central Oregon resident. I can work two days per month in the gallery. I will commit to a six month contract and serve on a committee.

YES? Please contact jury chair, Dori Kite at agsrjurycommittee@gmail.com.

BEND ART CENTER

550 SW Industrial Way #180, Bend

541-330-8759 • bendartcenter.org

Bend Art Center extends calls to local, regional, national and international artists for juried exhibitions in printmaking and book arts.

Bend Art Center plans roughly ten exhibits per year, and organizes a mix of juried, themed exhibits and exhibits specifically dedicated to showcasing our Bend Art Center Artist Members.

HOOD AVENUE ART

357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters

541-719-1800 • info@hoodavenueart.com

Hood Avenue Art gallery in Sisters is taking applications for local, Central Oregon, working artist members. Two and three dimensions, all media. Please contact the gallery for more information regarding the juried application process and member requirements.

SISTERS FOLK FESTIVAL

sistersfolkfestival.org

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc. is looking to hire a dynamic person to fill a key role in the organization – Education Program Manager. The education program manager is responsible for assisting the creative director in execution of SFF educational programming and event production in accordance with the vision and strategic direction of the Sisters Folk Festival organization. The position is half-time and includes support for the annual Sisters Folk Festival and integration with school programs and events.

“The education program manager will play a key role in executing the programs of Sisters Folk Festival and providing the support needed to sustain and grow those programs in the schools and community. This dynamic person will join the organization at an important time, with our Studio to School initiative still in place, programming growth in the schools, and plans for our capital campaign,” says Creative Director Brad Tisdel.

The position description and application information are available at: www.sistersfolkfestival.org/join-the-sff-team.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The UUFCO Art Resource Team invites artists to submit up to 3 digital images for consideration in the upcoming exhibit, “Let’s Face It,” to feature the fascinating expression of the human face. This exhibit will be hung in The Linus Pauling Gallery and will run from October 7 through December 2. Acceptable media may include oil paint, watercolor, acrylic, encaustic, enamel, soft pastel, alcohol ink. This may also include photographs and ceramic work to be hung. Deadline for submissions is September 24. Please send request for a contract, questions and digital images to Show Chair, Ellen Atkin, atkin@bendbroadband.com 541-678-5016