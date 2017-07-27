August Central Oregon Exhibits

Madras / Warm Springs

Art Adventure Gallery

185 SW Fifth St. 541-475-7701. www.artadventuregallery.com

2017 Solar Eclipse Exhibit, artwork will be Central Oregon landscape or solar/celestial oriented. Opening reception Thursday, August 3, 5:30-7pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs

2189 U.S. 26, 541-553-3331, www.museumatwarmsprings.org

Celestial Visions. Thru September 9.

Prineville

A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum

246 N Main St., Prineville. 541-447-3715, bowmanmuseum.org

Open Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-5pm, Saturdays 11am-4pm. Ponderosa Pine Capital of the World exhibit anchors the new exhibit space in the expanded museum. It includes The Woods and The Mill, two full size areas that highlight the workers, tools and history of the trade. Native American exhibit brings history of the people and land of Crook County.

Redmond/Terrebonne

The Art of Alfred A. Dolezal, Eagle Crest Resort

7525 Falcon Crest Dr., Ste. 100, 541-526-1185

www.alfreddolezal.com,

artofaad@yahoo.com, Daily, 10am–5pm.

Original oils, reproductions, classes, gift shop. The eclectic paintings of Austrian artist, Alfred A. Dolezal combine illuminant colors with alternative visions of reality. These contemporary oils on canvas examine the deeper meaning of life and tell a human interest story. Combining profound messages with thought-provoking imagery and evocative symbolism, they are much more than a painting.

Maragas Winery Lattavo Gallery

15523 SW Hwy. 97, Culver, 541-546-5464

www.maragaswinery.com

Solar Eclipse 2017 August 21. Celebrate this Once-in-a-lifetime celestial event!

The caricature art adorning the bottles of Maragas wines was created by Doug Maragas’ mother, Joanne Lattavo, in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Joanne was an accomplished oil painter with a renowned art gallery.

Redmond Library

827 SW Deschutes Ave., www.redmondfol.org

Linda Barker at lindab@dpls.lib.or.us

July through September an array of art in several mediums, fiber, fused glass and watercolor paintings created by local artists.

Fiber art quilts will be displayed including those made by two Central Oregon groups, Undercover Quilters Book Club, a local book club/quilters group will be showing their art quilts based upon the book, The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. The High Desert Quilt Guild of Redmond will exhibit an amazing variety of quilts from several of its members.

Laurel Werhane creates beautiful fused glass art works. She uses high quality glass and materials specializing in bright and colorful hand-crafted designs, while continuing to experiment with new glass art techniques.

Art has been a life-long interest for Larry Koppy. His solo exhibition in the Silent Reading Room will feature his characterization of five famous gunfighters.

Redmond Third Friday Stroll

541-923-5191 or karen@visitredmondoregon.com

August 18 – Central Oregon Spirits

The Third Friday Strolls are to encourage people to come downtown and see what Redmond has to offer. Local products, shops and services are all within reach in the downtown core. This is a great opportunity to socialize with neighbors, meet business owners and keep dollars working in the community we love to call home.

Redmond Senior Center,

325 NW Dogwood Ave., 541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com

The Picnells, Timm and Carol, present a joint exhibit for August. Both are highly influenced by the beauty of nature. Timm has been taking photos for over 40 years and Carol is a highly awarded multi-media artist and art teacher. She is a great believer that art has a direct influence on brain and body health, leading to a longer,

productive life.

School House Produce

1430 SW Highland Ave., 541- 504-7112, www.schoolhouseproduce.com

The work of SageBrushers artists.

St. Charles Hospital-Redmond

1253 NW Canal Blvd., 541-548-8131

A large exhibit of paintings by HDAL artists continues at Redmond’s St. Charles Medical Center. These talented artists create paintings with a great diversity of styles, mediums and subjects. www.highdesertartleague.com.