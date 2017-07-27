August Central Oregon Exhibits

Madras / Warm Springs
Art Adventure Gallery
185 SW Fifth St. 541-475-7701. www.artadventuregallery.com
2017 Solar Eclipse Exhibit, artwork will be Central Oregon landscape or solar/celestial oriented. Opening reception Thursday, August 3, 5:30-7pm.
The Museum at Warm Springs
2189 U.S. 26, 541-553-3331, www.museumatwarmsprings.org
Celestial Visions. Thru September 9.
Prineville
A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum
246 N Main St., Prineville. 541-447-3715, bowmanmuseum.org
Open Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-5pm, Saturdays 11am-4pm. Ponderosa Pine Capital of the World exhibit anchors the new exhibit space in the expanded museum. It includes The Woods and The Mill, two full size areas that highlight the workers, tools and history of the trade. Native American exhibit brings history of the people and land of Crook County.
Happens every year in August. The Pioneer Queen is crowned in a family oriented ceremony. Following the coronation families enjoy their own picnic lunch. Cake and ice cream is provided by the Historical Society.
Redmond/Terrebonne
The Art of Alfred A. Dolezal, Eagle Crest Resort
7525 Falcon Crest Dr., Ste. 100, 541-526-1185
www.alfreddolezal.com,
artofaad@yahoo.com, Daily, 10am–5pm.
Original oils, reproductions, classes, gift shop. The eclectic paintings of Austrian artist, Alfred A. Dolezal combine illuminant colors with alternative visions of reality. These contemporary oils on canvas examine the deeper meaning of life and tell a human interest story. Combining profound messages with thought-provoking imagery and evocative symbolism, they are much more than a painting.
Maragas Winery Lattavo Gallery
15523 SW Hwy. 97, Culver, 541-546-5464
www.maragaswinery.com
Solar Eclipse 2017 August 21. Celebrate this Once-in-a-lifetime celestial event!
The caricature art adorning the bottles of Maragas wines was created by Doug Maragas’ mother, Joanne Lattavo, in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Joanne was an accomplished oil painter with a renowned art gallery.
Redmond Library
827 SW Deschutes Ave., www.redmondfol.org
Linda Barker at lindab@dpls.lib.or.us
July through September an array of art in several mediums, fiber, fused glass and watercolor paintings created by local artists.
Fiber art quilts will be displayed including those made by two Central Oregon groups, Undercover Quilters Book Club, a local book club/quilters group will be showing their art quilts based upon the book, The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. The High Desert Quilt Guild of Redmond will exhibit an amazing variety of quilts from several of its members.
Laurel Werhane creates beautiful fused glass art works. She uses high quality glass and materials specializing in bright and colorful hand-crafted designs, while continuing to experiment with new glass art techniques.
Art has been a life-long interest for Larry Koppy. His solo exhibition in the Silent Reading Room will feature his characterization of five famous gunfighters.
Redmond Third Friday Stroll
541-923-5191 or karen@visitredmondoregon.com
August 18 – Central Oregon Spirits
The Third Friday Strolls are to encourage people to come downtown and see what Redmond has to offer. Local products, shops and services are all within reach in the downtown core. This is a great opportunity to socialize with neighbors, meet business owners and keep dollars working in the community we love to call home.
Redmond Senior Center,
325 NW Dogwood Ave., 541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com
The Picnells, Timm and Carol, present a joint exhibit for August. Both are highly influenced by the beauty of nature. Timm has been taking photos for over 40 years and Carol is a highly awarded multi-media artist and art teacher. She is a great believer that art has a direct influence on brain and body health, leading to a longer,
productive life.
School House Produce
1430 SW Highland Ave., 541- 504-7112, www.schoolhouseproduce.com
The work of SageBrushers artists.
St. Charles Hospital-Redmond
1253 NW Canal Blvd., 541-548-8131
A large exhibit of paintings by HDAL artists continues at Redmond’s St. Charles Medical Center. These talented artists create paintings with a great diversity of styles, mediums and subjects. www.highdesertartleague.com.