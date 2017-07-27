August Sisters Exhibits

Black Butte Ranch

Art at The Ranch, Friday, September 1 artist reception 5:30-7:30pm.

Saturday, September 2 outdoor art fair 10am-4pm. The duo, Honey Don’t, 10:30am-12:30pm. Children’s art workshop 2-4pm directed by Kit Stafford. Marv and Mindy Ross of Quarterflash 1-3pm.

Featured artists in the Lodge Gallery Show during August.

Buffalo Horn Gallery

167 West Sister Park Dr., 541-549-9378

Featuring the work of Ted Lettkeman, Alix and Gary Lynn-Roberts, western

oil painter.

Canyon Creek Pottery

310 North Cedar St., 541-390-2449, www.canyoncreekpotteryllc.com

Fine handmade pottery by Kenneth G. Merrill made in Sisters.

Cha For The Finest Gallery

183 East Hood Ave. www.chaforthefinest.com, 541-549-1140

4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on August 25, 4-7pm.

Clearwater Art Gallery

303 West Hood, 541-549-4994, www.theclearwatergallery.com

4th Friday Art Stroll Navajo rugs, jewelry and baskets made 50 or 100 years ago, prevalent in museums and Native American Antique Galleries, need to be regarded as representing people of a former time. August 25, 4-6 pm.

Cowgirls & Indians Resale

160 SW Oak St., 541-549-6950

Ongoing exhibit, beads, buttons, vintage jewelry and art.

Hood Avenue Art

357 West Hood Ave.

www.hoodavenueart.com, 541-719-1800

info@hoodavenueart.com

Featured thru August 21: Winnie Givot & Michelle & Mitch Deaderick. Givot is a skilled watercolorist whose many different subjects reflect the beauty she sees with the eye of her heart. The Deadericks have been adding natural carvings, stones and crystals to their artistic and functional ceramics for over 30 years.

Featured August 22-September 18: Patrica Freeman-Martin & Kelley Salber. Mixed media artist Freeman-Martin and book artist Salber both share an interest in the narrative and symbolic, as well as a love of paper. Reception will be on 4th Friday Art Stroll, August 25, 4-7 pm., with live music and refreshments, free and open to the public.

Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery

222 West Hood Ave., 541-912-0732

Scott’s fabulous designs in metal prompt imagination and admiration, wide ranging decor with hints of other, more romantic eras, to a decidedly whirlwind love affair with the future.

The Jewel

221 West Cascade Ave., 541-549-9388

Ongoing exhibit, jewelry by Mary Jo Weiss.

Jill’s Wild (tasteful!) Women Showroom

207 N Fir St., Ste G., 541-617-6078

Artwork, cards, giftware and ceramics.

Raven Makes Gallery

182 East Hood Ave.

www.ravenmakesgallery.com

North American indigenous peoples’ artwork exploring the theme of cultural identify from traditional origins to contemporary perspectives. Navajo rugs, jewelry and baskets made 50 or 100 years ago, prevalent in museums and Native American Antique Galleries, need to be regarded as representing people of a

former time.

Sisters Art Works

204 W Adams, 541-420-9695, www.sistersartworks.com.

M-F. 10am-5pm or by appointment.

4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on August 25, 4-7pm with reception to meet the artists. Refreshments will be served.

Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop

252 W Hood Ave., 541-549-9552, www.sistersgallery.com

Gallery open 11am-5pm daily, except Sun. 12-5pm.

Custom framing and photo restoration, plus work by photographers Curtiss Abbott, Gary Albertson, Dennis Schmidling and Curtiss Abbott; and the art of Paul Alan Bennett, Jennifer Hartwig, Norma Holmes, KimryJelen, Carol Grigg, Dennis McGregor, Jodi Schneider, Caroline Stratton; works in wood by Steve Mathews and Thomas Means; pottery by Susan Adams and Ann Grossnickle and jewelry by Vicki Hodge.

Studio Redfield

183 East Hood Ave., 541-588-6332

Featuring hand-painted tiles ceramics, art cards, jewelry, abstract paintings and impressionistic landscapes, hand-painted mugs, bright decorative ceramics, wire baskets, tiled end tables, clay tribal masks by Lillian Pitt and chic organic jewelry by Kristin Cahill.

The Porch

243 N Elm St., 541-549-3287, www.theporch-sisters.com

Featuring Casey Gardner’s acrylic paintings.

Things etc., Elm & Hood Ave.

541-549-1529

Featuring the incomparable work of Lynn Rothan and 20 assorted artists, most local Central Oregon.

Twigs Fiber Arts Gallery

331 W Cascade St., 541-549-6061

www.stitchinpost.com

Currently hanging the multi-media works of artist Judy Hoiness.

Twigs Gallery Opening August 25 featuring the works of the Journeys Art Quilt Group, dedicated Central Oregon Art Quilters that meet monthly in Sisters. The show will feature a variety of work in a using many different piecing and embellishment techniques.