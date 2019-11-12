Author! Author! Literary Line-Up

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Season and individual event tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Author! Author! Literary Series. The line-up of bestselling authors includes Barry Lopez (Arctic Dreams), Susan Orlean (The Library Book), and Michael Pollan (The Omnivore’s Dilemma). Series tickets are $75 for general admission, or $210 for premiere seating and invitations to the author receptions. Tickets for individual presentations are $30 per author. The Author! Author! Literary Series is a fundraiser for the Deschutes Public Library Foundation, which raises funds to support library programs and services that are not paid for with tax dollars.

The Author! Author! series began in 2012 as a way to expand the literary landscape in Central Oregon while raising funds for the Deschutes Public Library Foundation. With best-selling writers visiting for each annual series, Central Oregon has played host to numerous authors who have won Pulitzer Prizes, National Book Awards and Edgar Awards, among other literary prizes.

THE 2020 SEASON LINE-UP FEATURES:

January 23, 2020

Called “the nation’s premier nature writer” by the San Francisco Chronicle, BARRY LOPEZ has written 17 fiction and non-fiction books, as well as an anthology. His 1986 book Arctic Dreams received the National Book Award, and Of Wolves and Men (1978) was also a National Book Award finalist. Lopez’s other works include Field Notes, Resistance and, his most recent, Horizon.

February 19, 2020

SUSAN ORLEAN‘s most recent release is the New York Times bestseller The Library Book, which was named a Top 10 Book of the Year and a Notable Book of 2018. She is the author of seven books in total, including Rin Tin Tin and The Orchid Thief, which was made into the Academy Award-winning film Adaptation. Orlean is also a staff writer at The New Yorker.

March 4, 2020

New York Times bestselling author and journalist MICHAEL POLLAN writes books and articles about the places where nature and culture intersect: on our plates, in our farms and gardens and in our minds. His bestselling books include The Omnivore’s Dilemma, The Botany of Desire, In Defense of Food, and Food Rules. His most recent book is How to Change Your Mind.

dplfoundation.org