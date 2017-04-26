Award-Winning Humorist Greg Tamblyn Brings Comedy Concert to Bend

Vibrating at the Frequency of Fun Presented by Unity Community on Sunday, April 30, 7-8:30pm at the Old Stone Performing Arts Center

Dubbed “a contemporary Mark Twain” by author Dr. Larry Dossey, award-winning songwriter and humorist Greg Tamblyn brings his irreverent humor and sideways view of lifeto townwith Unity Community of Central Oregon on Sunday, April 30, 7-8:30pm, at the Old Stone, 157 NW Franklin Street in Bend.

Tamblyn’s songs and stories impart empowering life messages and spiritual insight through the right-brain doorway of music and laughter. Space may be reserved at www.UnityCentralOregon.com or attendees may show up at the door.There is a suggested love offering of $15 for the evening.

With a list of national awards to his credit, including multiple “Best Comedy Song” awards from the Posi Music Awards, Just Plain Folks Music Awards, and the Music City Song Festival, Tamblyn’s unique musical wit provides the perfect dose of ‘conscious comic relief’ from the workday blues, global anxiety, and personal challenges. His current mission, and one of his funniest comedy bits, is “Saving the World from Whiny Victim Love Songs.”

Tamblyn will also present at Unity Community on Sunday morning (April 30) at 10am, speaking on The Sacred and the Silly, at the High Desert Community Grange, 62855 Powell Butte Highway, Bend.The Sunday service is free of charge, and youth classes and nursery are provided.

Tamblyn’s 7pm concert at the Spiritual Awareness Center will feature songs like: • Analog Brain in a Digital World • Self-Employment Made Harder by Difficult Boss • I’d Like To Be The Man My Dog Thinks I Am • The Shootout At The I’m OK, You’re OK Corral • My Life is a Beer Commercial • A Brief History of God (G-String Theory).

As a professional songwriter in Nashville, Tamblynhas appeared nationally on television, and had songs recorded by other artists from Canada to the Philippines. One of his own records, It’s Another Joyful Elvis Presley Christmas, was named “Christmas Single of the Year” in Cashbox Magazine. For more info about Greg Tamblyn, including free songs and videos, visit http://GregTamblyn.com.

Unity

Located in Central Oregon, Unity Community is a growing spiritual community of like-minded and unique individuals that come together in love, joy and spiritual growth. Unity is a spiritual home that welcomes those from all religious backgrounds seeking a nondogmatic approach to spirituality and focuses on personal growth and connection among its members. Unity meets every Sunday at 10 am for services at the High Desert Community Grange, 62855 Powell Butte Highway, Bend, OR. Nursery and youth classes are provided. For more information, visit www.unitycentraloregon.com or call 541-390-8244.