Backcountry Film Festival Returns to Central Oregon: Tickets On Sale

Grab your winter adventure list and goggles to tune into a night of human-powered winter celebration at the 12th Annual Backcountry Film Festival. Mark your calendars for a screening at Sisters Movie House in Sisters on January 25th or at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend on January 26. The Festival is co-hosted by the Boise-based Winter Wildlands Alliance and Discover Your Forest, the local non-profit partner of the Deschutes National Forest.

The Backcountry Film Festival is produced each year by Winter Wildlands Alliance as a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snowsports community. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a nonprofit organization working at the national level to inspire and educate the backcountry community to protect and care for their winter landscapes. Funds raised at each screening stay in the local community to support human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, winter education and avalanche/safety programs and to raise awareness of winter management issues.

Funds raised for Discover Your Forest will go to Project SNOW (Studying Nature Outdoors in Winter), a program dedicated to providing a rich outdoor education experience for over 2,000 kids in Central Oregon.

This year’s program includes:

-Reflections (3:42) Ben Sturgulewski. The woods in winter can often seem like poetry to the senses.

–Lifecycle of a Powderwhore (6:12) KGB Productions. What is a Powderwhore?

–AK Girls Way (4:58) Jason Thompson. A memoir for Liz Daley as a consummate mountain guide with an infectious enthusiasm for life.

–SnowSchool (7:05) Scott Rulander. Watch the magic of the Winter Wildlands Alliance National SnowSchool program unfold with Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education participants.

–There on the Periphery (5:12) Jole Wolpert. A midwinter dream.

–An Education (9:07) Mike Schirf. Join daughter-father duo, Lilliana and Mike Libecki, on their quest to backcountry ski Antarctica.

–Season on the Brink (11:45) Dogy Down Films. Mother Nature is neither for you nor against you. Lessons of a near-fatal accident.

–Pace (2:31) Joey Schusler. “The slow passing of time is when I feel most alive.”, Brody Leven

–The Lost Sierra (7:05) Pups n Suds Productions. A local take on the importance of protecting your home forest.

–China, A Skier’s Journey (16:19) Jordan Manley. Skiing, both an exploding middle-class phenomenon as well as a historical means of survival for China.

–SnowArtist (5:59) Sindre Kinnerød. Exploration is everywhere.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $10 and raffle prizes, auction items and more will be up for grabs. These events will sell out so get your tickets early at

Sisters Show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/backcountry-film-festival-sisters-or-tickets-30312329995

Bend Show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/backcountry-film-festival-bend-or-tickets-30312455370



In partnership with the US Forest Service, Discover Your Forest provides free educational programming for over 6,000 school children annually throughout the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests. In addition, Discover Your Forest supports over 2,000 volunteers in the Deschutes National Forest and interacts with over 200,000 visitors per year. Funds raised at this event will go directly to supporting programs and visitor services on the Deschutes National Forest.

Backcountry Film festival is sponsored by Hoodoo Recreation and Ski Area, Albertsons and Suttle Lodge and Boathouse.

Stacey Cochran

Community Engagement Director

Discover Your Forest

Office: 541-383-5530

Cell: 541-508-9899

63095 Deschutes Market Rd

Bend, Oregon 97701

www.discoveryourforest.org