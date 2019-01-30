Backpack Explorers Programs Open at High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The March, April and May Backpack Explorers programs are now open for registration. In Backpack Explorers, children ages three to five and their caregivers investigate science, art, music, stories and culture in a fun, hands-on manner. Don backpacks filled with exciting artifacts while journeying through the Museum’s nature trails and exhibits. Foster artistic expression in your little one and take home activities to continue the learning. Themes change weekly — Critters Drawn with Charcoal, Slithering Snakes, Otter-ly Amazing — are just a few of the exciting topics coming up this season.

Registration is open for Backpack Explorers through May. Add some adventure to your little’s week.

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 11am

$15 per child (Museum Members receive 20 percent discount)

Non-Members pay museum admission for accompanying adult

$5 materials fee for siblings younger than three who participate in the crafts

Register at highdesertmuseum.org/backpack-explorers