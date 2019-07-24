Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival Benefits Saving Grace

(Photo | Courtesy of Saving Grace)

Families from across Central Oregon will get together for some good, old-fashioned family fun for the Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival at Riverbend Park on Friday, July 26, presented by ReMax Bend. This year marks the 31st year Saving Grace is hosting this special event for families celebrating healthy relationships.

The annual festival will take place from 12-8pm, preceding the popular Balloons Over Bend Night Glow event, which means a full day of family fun for all ages.

The Children’s Festival features a range of activities for children of all ages including face painting, bounce houses and inflatable water slides, Lonza’s science station, Bend Nest Carnival Games and more. There will even be a dunk tank where you can try your hand at dunking friends, family and even a couple Bend City Councilors.

Entry is $15 per child and includes all booth activities, bounce houses and water slides, face painting and entry into the Balloon Blast Kids’ Race and Obstacle Course (part of the Pacific Source Rock the Races series). Kids two and under are free with a $5 suggested donation to Saving Grace. The dunk tank will be $5 per turn (six throws).

Saving Grace offers another way to help them raise support by raffling away an inflatable paddle board from Stand On Liquid.

saving-grace.org