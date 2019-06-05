Barbara Cella Solo Show at Thump Coffee

(Sparks Lake Creek by Barbara Cella)

Barbara Hudler Cella will display her acrylic landscape paintings of Central Oregon during the month of July at Thump Coffee, located at 25 NW Minnesota Ave. Intimate Waters will open with a reception on First Friday, July 5 from 5-8pm. In this show, Barbara captures the colors, currents, reflections and intimate accessibility of Central Oregon’s lakes and waterways.

Originally from Northern Minnesota, with summers made of endless days of swimming, canoeing, wading, fishing, and simple awe, Barbara has found paradise in Central Oregon’s precious wilds. Many of the works are painted plein air: painted quickly and on-site, expressing Cella’s intimate connection and creative meditation with our wild Oregon waters.

barbaracella.com