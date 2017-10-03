Base Camp Studio Fifth Annual Painting Marathon

Base Camp announce the details for the Fifth Annual Painting Marathon, a collaborative art-making event celebrating community, creativity and growth in Bend Friday, October 6 from 4-8pm with a live team-based public art challenge at Crow’s Feet Commons.

This year, the Painting Marathon celebrates growth – Base Camp Studio’s growth, the growth and

development of the children and youth in its programs, the challenges and opportunities of Bend’s

growth, as well as personal growth.

During the fore-hour event, each of six teams of four local artists will come together to create 24 collaborative paintings. In addition to the team artwork, they will host a children’s event bringing hundreds of youth to participate in a free art activity. They will have several collaborative art stations engaging spectators, passers-by, and all who feel inspired to jump into the art-making process.

One new way to get involved this year is to become a part of the creative process right along with the

artists. Interested people may pre-purchase a ticket for the exclusive opportunity to influence the

direction of the artwork and get a chance to win a painting created by the artist team of their choice. To

pre-purchase tickets to participate in the painting direction and in the drawing to win one of the paintings,

visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-painting-from-the-base-camp-studio-5th-annual-painting-marathon-tickets-38063747694



This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome!

Base Camp Studio’s mission is to provide a sustainable and supportive space that builds a healthy

community by cultivating creativity, self-awareness, personal growth, and interpersonal understanding

through the arts. For more information about Base Camp Studio, please visit: www.basecampstudio.org