Base Camp Studio & the High Desert Mural Festival Collaborate for the Teen Mural Project

(Photo | Courtesy of Base Camp Studio)

Local teens are invited to get involved in the Teen Mural Project 2019. Now in its fourth year, the Teen Mural Project is facilitated by Base Camp Studio and the High Desert Mural Festival to give students a voice through community art.

The Teen Mural Project 2019 begins March 5, and welcomes teens from all over the community get involved in this exciting effort. The Teen Mural Project will accept up to 16 students who are motivated to learn new skills, create a large scale mural and to have a voice in the community.

New friends, new ideas… and spray paint!

Any teens interested in collaborating to make some BIG community art are encouraged to apply at basecampstudio.org/2016/teen_mural_project_2019_bend_oregon.

Partial scholarships are available through grants from The Roundhouse Foundation and the Every Kids Fund.