Base Camp Studio to offer Art Therapy Groups for Teens Experiencing Anxiety

Base Camp Studio, a local non-profit offering art and art therapy programs, is offering Art Therapy groups for Teens Experiencing Anxiety beginning in January. With separate programs for middle school and high school students, these groups will offer teens a way to gain insight and understanding of their feelings through creative expression.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect 25.1 percent of children between 13 and 18 years old. Research shows that untreated children with anxiety disorders are at higher risk to perform poorly in school, miss out on important social experiences and engage in substance abuse.

Facilitated by Board Certified Art Therapist Darlene Becker, these groups will focus on learning to use art making and creative expression to cope with anxiety. According to Becker, she will focus on teaching teens to use art as a tool to calm the nervous system and regulate emotions, helping to shift their attention and perspective. In her experience, teens become empowered through this use of a non-verbal process. And though participating as a group, teens have the opportunity to connect with peers who have similar experiences, helping them feel less socially isolated.

Registration is now open for The Art Therapy Groups for Teens Experiencing Anxiety. The programs meet on Thursdays from January 17 through March 7 at Base Camp Studio (2531 NE Studio Rd in Bend). The middle school group will meet from 3:30-4:45pm and the high school group will meet from 5:15-6:30pm. Participation costs $160 for the eight week session, and partial scholarships are available through a grant from the Every Kids Fund. For more information, go to www.basecampstudio.org.