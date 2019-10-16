Batacular Bringing Family Fun & Education on October 26

(Photo | Pexels)

The Deschutes National Forest, in partnership with Discover Your Forest, will host Batacular, an educational and family fun day on Saturday, October 26 from 10am-1pm.

Participants will learn about the importance of bats while enjoying themselves at a wide variety of interactive stations. There will be crafts, games, snacks, tips to inspire guests to become Bat Heroes, a mini cave to explore, a photobooth and much more!

This family-friendly event will be held at the Deschutes National Forest headquarters at 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend. The event is free, open to the public and Halloween costumes are welcomed! Join forces with conservationists around the country during Bat Week, an annual event sponsored by the US Forest Service and others to raise awareness for bat conservation worldwide. For questions regarding this event, please call Stacey Cochran at 541-383-5530 or stacey.cochran@discovernw.org.

Bat Week is an annual, international block of programs and media appearances designed to raise awareness for bat conservation worldwide. Bat Week is organized and supported by the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bat Conservation International, the Organization for Bat Conservation, The Save Lucy Campaign and Wildlife Acoustics. This year, Bat Week will be held from October 24-31. For more information, visit batweek.org.

discoveryourforest.org • info@discoveryourforest.org • 541-383-5530