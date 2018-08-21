(Photo by Lasala Images)

The fourth annual Beat Beethoven’s 5th is a family-fun event at COCC’s track. The object of the race is for 5k runners to finish before Beethoven’s 5th Symphony ends. That’s 33 minutes and the music is broadcast over loud speakers at the track. There’s food/drink, costume contest, a great raffle and Beethoven himself will be running the 5k. Can’t do the 5k? Then the 1 mile walk around the track is perfect! Listen to Beethoven, enjoy the scenery and visit with friends.

What: Beat Beethoven’s 5th 5k, 1 mile & kids race

When: August 25 at 9am

Where: COCC track in Bend

Why: To combine Classical music & running & to support the Central Oregon Symphony

beatbeethoven5k.com

beatbeethoven5k@cosymphony.com