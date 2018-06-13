Ben Larsen Band at The Commons

(Photo courtesy of benlarsenmusic.com)

Parallel 44 Presents brings you Ben Larsen Band, featuring Ben Larsen mandolinist & guitarist from Crow and the Canyon & The Giraffe Dodgers . The Commons will be filled with their sweet sounds on the late afternoon of Saturday June 16 during the Bite of Bend weekend. Come soak up the sounds of this incredibly gifted instrumentalist singer songwriter at this sweet, folky and grassy matinee show. The event is FREE & ALL AGES. Music starts at 4pm and ends at 7pm.

About Ben Larsen

Ben Larsen has been a fixture on the Portland music scene for nearly a decade. Raised in New England and Jakarta, Indonesia, he moved to Portland in 2006 to attend Lewis and Clark College to study jazz guitar, Larsen’s musical journey has not been a direct one. After two years studying jazz, he shifted his focus to the mandolin, concentrating on Bach violin sonatas and the choro music of Brazil’s early 20th century. After graduating in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in mandolin performance, Larsen began make a place for himself in the local folk and bluegrass scene as a singer songwriter and multi instrumentalist.

www.benlarsenmusic.com