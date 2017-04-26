Bend Camerata Vocal Ensemble Concerts in Bend & Sisters

Central Oregon’s premier vocal ensemble Bend Camerata will perform a spectacular Irish program at two concerts: their first concert will be at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend on April 29 at 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm. The second concert will be at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Sisters on April 30 at 3pm, doors open at 2:30pm.

Bend Camerata has distinguished itself within Central Oregon as a fine chamber vocal ensemble singing music from across the spectrum of choral literature. Comprised of thirteen singers, Bend Camerata members are well-known local music educators and professionals. Since its inception in 2015, Bend Camerata has presented numerous innovative and collaborative performances.

Guest collaborators for this show include Rebecca Hilary Smith (Harp), Caleb Engell (Fiddle and Guitar), Steve Allely (Highland Pipes, Uilleann Pipes, Penny Whistle, Bodhrán), Stephanie King (Piano), Susie Allely (Highland dance), David Purkey (Storytelling) and a pre-concert featuring the Central Oregon Recorder Consort.

“We designed this program to include a huge variety of styles from traditional folk songs to modern arrangements of Irish music,” explained Bend Camerata member Megan Huckabay Lapp. “This is a great opportunity for the greater Bend community to come out and enjoy a spectacular variety of local performers. We’re grateful to the Central Oregon community for their continued support and believe this program will be a very fun experience for all.”

All seats are general admission, and tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com or at the door for $15.

Megan Huckabay Lapp

Bend Camerata

440-409-9079