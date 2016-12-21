Bend A Cappella Festival Invites Team Sign-Ups and Opens Ticket Sales

High School teams, college groups and anyone interested in performing invited to participate in a weekend of musical events and education featuring international stars Naturally 7 and The Bobs.

The Bend A Cappella Festival invites sign-ups from regional a cappella teams to learn, compete and entertain in the Festival’s second year running February 10-12, 2017. Additionally, ticket sales are now open for audiences interested in seeing some of the most promising a cappella talent in the West and enjoying the world-renowned vocal play of Naturally 7. Information and ticket options can be found at www.bendacappellafestival.com.

Teams have a chance to win cash prizes and gain valuable insight from members of The Bobs, one of the oldest, most innovative a cappella groups, and Naturally 7, creators of the “Vocal Play” approach during the competition and in more informal learning sessions. The winning high school a cappella group in Bend will gain automatic entry into the National A Cappella Convention (NACC) in Memphis in April and receive complimentary all access passes to all events at the NACC. The Festival will be a supportive experience welcoming all groups no matter how long they have been performing.

Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation said, “Bend has a well-rounded community that enjoys the outdoors but also values the incredibly dynamic cultural scene we have in a town of our size. We look forward to hosting some amazing vocalists from around the region and also celebrating the local talent found here in our own backyard.”

Kathy Schroeder, director of the Bend A Cappella Festival said, “I believe in the power of music to strengthen communities, form unlikely bonds, teach valuable life lessons and entertain people of all ages. I know first hand the work that goes into planning an a cappella performance and I hope the vocalists will not only enjoy performing but all the teamwork and cooperation that goes into the process.”

The Bend A Cappella Festival is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation. The event is made possible in part by a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund and sponsored by Gary and Terry Reynolds.

The Tower Theatre Foundation: The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the Tower Theatre Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community. Every year the Foundation serves tens of thousands of patrons, students, businesses and community members by bringing high-quality performing arts to downtown Bend, Oregon.