Bend A Cappella Festival Reveals Judges & Clinicians Get ready for a weekend of musical events & education featuring international stars Naturally 7 & The Bobs.

Photo from left Angie Doctor, Richard Bob Greene, Drew Wheaton

The Bend A Cappella Festival will feature special guests who will help provide inspirational instruction, constructive feedback and a cappella tips during its second annual Festival, running February 10-12 at the Tower Theatre. Angie Doctor, Richard Bob Greene and Drew Wheaton will be judging the Sing-Off performances and teaching interested vocalists.

Kathy Schroeder, director of the Bend A Cappella Festival said, “Our clinicians are leaders and innovators in a cappella music and we are thrilled to welcome them to Bend. We have a fantastic lineup of competitors and master class participants and we think everyone will enjoy hearing about our judges’ experiences and learning from their unique perspectives.”

Judges & Clinicians

Angie Doctor is a studio singer, song-writer, arranger and live performer and jazz vocal instructor at the Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts high school. She is a studio singer and voice-over talent, the soprano in the jazz vocal quartet Clockwork and currently sings in the a cappella jazz and humor quartet, The Bobs.

Richard Bob Greene is an award-winning composer, arranger, singer, writer, engineer/producer and educator. As the co-founder and creator of a cappella supergroup The Bobs, Greene “fractured and reconstructed the rules for vocal music” and is one of the foremost pioneers of contemporary a cappella.

Drew Wheaton is the tenor of the 2016 International Barbershop Quartet champions, Forefront, and has been the musical director of the Thoroughbred Chorus since 2012. Drew is the co-founder, and was co-director, tenor, and vocal percussionist for U of L’s a cappella group, Cardinal Rule. He is now the director of 1856, a Junior Varsity a cappella group at Male Traditional High School in Louisville.

On Saturday February 11, there are three full hours of teaching, coaching, laughing and fun with the two visiting members of The Bobs: Doctor and Greene will work with class participants and groups on topics like vocal mastery, pitch, arranging, choosing good pieces for your group, showmanship and audience choice. In the afternoon, Wheaton will present Tune it or Lose it! about intonation and strong song starts for a cappella groups.