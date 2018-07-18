Bend Comedy Presents Coor Cohen, Riley Fox & James Wood

(Photo courtesy of Bend Comedy)

Bend Comedy is proud to bring the best in standup comedy and entertainment to Central Oregon. We produce shows throughout the area, and love bringing laughs to the high desert. Every Friday, we bring the best in local and Nationally touring comedians to our weekly showcase at Seven Nightclub in downtown Bend.

COOR COHEN

Portland-based comic Coor Cohen’s transient upbringing and natural charisma allowed her to quickly develop the “intellectually silly” comedic voice that has become a distinct signature throughout her work. Coor’s performances are layered with intellectual stimulation, thoughtful jabs at the status quo, and the ability to connect with and hold audiences throughout a wide variety of topics, ranging from her obsession with the media landscape, to the peculiarities of public radio fundraising, and even the Wu-Tang Clan. By elevating her material she brings a refreshing point-of-view to any stage, and regardless of what region (or small county) of the country Coor is performing, she leaves their audiences feeling like they just met their new best friend.

RILEY FOX

Nashville-bred, Portland-based comic RILEY FOX is a thinking-man in a non-thinking world. Armed with a sharp mind (and an equally sharp tongue), Riley’s comedy points out the absurdities and hypocrisies of just about everything, from life growing up in the South to musings about politics, religion, and society at large. From college auditoriums to seafood restaurants to a flatbed trailer behind a redneck bar, Riley has seen it all and done it all, making him one of the most versatile comedians in the Pacific Northwest.

JAMES WOOD

Originally from Texas, James Wood runs a monthly showcase in Eugene, Oregon, and can be seen performing stand-up all over the Northwest.

Hosted by Ryan Traughber

Showcase: $8 Online / $10 at the door

Age: 21+

