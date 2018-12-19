Bend Comedy presents Phil Johnson & Chris Porter

(Photo courtesy of Bend Comedy)

Phil Johnson is a man who gets mistaken for a woman, but only by those not paying attention. That revelation kicks off a battle for self-awareness where comedy and music are the weapons of choice. It’s a battle that has taken Phil to such esteemed festivals as the Edinburgh Fringe and Sundance Film Festivals and the Top 8 Finals of the World Series of Comedy.

On stage, Phil’s playful humor and likeable, endearing manner allow him to shake things up without antagonizing the audience. In the end we can only be who we are, try to understand others, and hope they understand us.

When he was a kid the teachers would tell Christopher “You have such potential, but you are always in your own little world.” They were right. He is. Porter, who has performed in twenty-seven states, and Canada regularly presents his “absurd, surreal, and outrageous world “at the west coast’s premier comedy clubs: the Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store. Chris has appeared on Comedy Central, written and performed on the nationally syndicated radio show Mancow’s Morning Madhouse, and starred in the sci-fi spoof Babarellas. He is also a voice-over artist and has trained with The Groundlings, a sketch comedy and improv troupe which has launched the careers of the late Phil Hartman, Jon Lovitz and Pee Wee Herman.