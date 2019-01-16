Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Grant Applications Due April 12

The Bend Cultural Tourism Commission (BCTF) announces the fifth year of the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund with the opening of its on-line grant application for Cultural Tourism grants. The complete application is due April 12, 2019 at 5pm. Guidelines and instructions for both are available at visitbend.com. The Commission will make its awards in May 2019, and anticipates over $200,000 in grant awards.

In 2018, the fund awarded a total of $205,000 helping local organizations leverage marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months — a time of year when the city’s tourism industry is down yet the vibrant cultural activities so central to Bend’s character are still going strong.

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is a grant program dedicated to enhancing the local economy through the promotion and cultivation of Bend’s cultural tourism programs, with an emphasis on activities that help attract cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months.