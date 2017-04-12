Bend, Oregon Film Student Wins Coca-Cola & Regal Films Competition

(Photo above: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging for CinemaCon) Colin Farrell poses with the 2017 Coca-Cola and Regal Films program winners Tom Teller (Center) and Julian Conner (Right) at CinemaCon in Las Vegas)

Coca-Cola and Regal announced the winner of the 2017 Coca-Cola and Regal Films student filmmaker program. This year’s winners are film students Tom Teller (Bend) and his colleague Julian Conner (Mill Valley, California) from the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University. Coca-Cola has been supporting young filmmakers with their student filmmaker program that grants the winning short film exposure by being seen in movie theaters nationwide. For 2017, Coca-Cola has teamed up with Regal Entertainment, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theater chains in the United States.

A Red Ribbon panel of judges made up of entertainment industry representatives including actor and producer Giovanni Ribisi, actor, director and writer Clark Gregg, and director Richie Keen, as well as executives from Coca-Cola, Regal and RED Digital Cinema (RED) selected this year’s winning film.

“As an actor and filmmaker, I understand the importance of real-world experience to develop your career. Student film programs like what Coca-Cola and Regal have created offer a unique opportunity to learn in this way,” said Giovanni Ribisi, star of the new Amazon series Sneaky Pete and Coca-Cola and Regal Films Red Ribbon panelist. “I enjoyed watching the final five films from the program and it was a pleasure to be a part of the process.”

Students from more than 20 top college and university film schools participated in the 2017 Coca-Cola and Regal Films program. Five teams from American Film Institute, Chapman University, UCLA, Elon University and New York University advanced to this year’s finals and received $15,000 to create a 35-second film to connect consumers to the movie-going experience. In addition to the grand-prize winning film debuting at Regal theaters, RED, the program’s provider of professional technology, gave camera equipment for each production and awarded the winning filmmakers with a SCARLET-W 5K camera package and Chapman University with a RED EPIC-X 6K camera package.

“The Coca-Cola and Regal Films program is a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from top film schools to showcase their talent,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer for Regal Entertainment Group. “We are proud to support these filmmakers and offer the winners the chance to create the story they envisioned and share it on our big screens across the country at all Regal theatres.”

Their short film Crunch Time, is about a robot standee that comes to life in the lobby of a Regal Cinema, when it is enticed by the sights and sounds of the concessions. Driven by the irresistible crave, the robot decides to leave its own diorama and head into the theater and join other guests, with a delicious, ice-cold Coca-Cola and popcorn in hand.

The six-month Coca-Cola and Regal Films program gives aspiring film students real-world experiences managing all aspects of filmmaking, as well as the opportunity to work alongside and be supported by teams at major global marketing and leading cinema and cinema equipment companies, The Coca-Cola Company, Regal and RED.

“Our commitment to the film community starts with the next generation of passionate filmmakers,” said Bill Lathrop, director, Strategic Partnership Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “We are proud to support these filmmakers and are always excited to see how the students bring to life the simple pleasure of drinking a delicious, ice-cold Coca-Cola during the special movie experience.”

Regal and Coca-Cola partnered in 2016 to mark the return of this premier student filmmaking initiative to give aspiring student filmmakers an opportunity to share their talent. RED joined the initiative in early 2017.

