Bend Summer Concerts Announces Brandi Carlile & Dave Matthews Band Shows

(Photos | Courtesy of Bend Summer Concerts)

Hello 2020! We’re coming at ya live with two huge concert announcements! Wait, make that two huge Only Oregon Concert announcements!

But first, for those of you who prefer buying tickets in person, the Ticket Mill at Bend’s Old Mill District is back in action!

Ok, now let’s dive in:

#3. Brandi Carlile’s Only Oregon Show

Talk about being on a roll! Fresh off a massive 2019 tour (including three sold-out Portland shows) and the critically acclaimed collaborative Nashville album The Highwomen, Brandi is back in Bend to kick off the summer concert season on Saturday, May 23!

Now some of you may have caught her in 2018 at her nearly sold-out Les Schwab Amphitheater show, behind her then new album By The Way, I Forgive You. For those of you who missed her then, 2020 is your chance. And we dare say that tickets will go fast this time around. Buy tickets here: Tickets.

#4. Dave Matthews Band’s Only Oregon Show

Speaking of tickets going quickly, it’s almost certain that tickets will fly out the door for DMB’s return this September 9 at 7pm! Doors will open at 5pm.

And while the show was just announced recently, tickets don’t go on sale until Friday, February 21 at 10am. There’s a strict four-ticket limit per customer and household. Any orders considered over the limit or suspected for resale purposes will be automatically cancelled. Also note that there is delayed delivery for all tickets. Your tickets will become available via your selected delivery method closer to the show.

To set an email alert reminder for the start of the ticket sales, please visit event.etix.com/ticket/online/performance.

bendconcerts.com