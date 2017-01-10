BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford Brings Distinctive Sound of The Bad Plus to Bend

The Bad Plus, a pop- and rock-influenced jazz trio, will heat up the BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford stage with their effective combinations of genres, melodies and rhythms.

“The Bad Plus are inherently unique and immensely creative. They’ve been playing shows internationally, so we are especially excited to have them here as we kick off the second half of our 7th series,” said Oxford Corporate Regional Vice President of Operations Ben Perle. “These postmodern progressive jazz scientists will delight our attendees, and we’re confident that the community will really enjoy these shows.”

This jazz power trio first performed as The Bad Plus in 1990. Throughout the ‘90s, each musician embraced separate influences, each developing their own musical language. Since 2001, The Bad Plus have released 14 albums. Their most recent release, It’s Hard, came out in August 2016.

In Downbeat’s 62nd Annual Critics Poll, their 2014 album The Rite of Spring was recognized as a Top 10 Jazz Album of the Year. In that same poll, the group was named Best Jazz Group: #2.

Since their inception, The Bad Plus has avoided easy categorization, winning critical hosannas and a legion of fans worldwide with their creativity and flair for live performance. This intensively collaborative trio has constantly searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the infinite possibilities of three exceptional musicians working in perfect sync.

Perhaps that’s why Blender has said, “The Bad Plus are an acoustic jazz trio for the future.”

Tickets are $50 plus fees, and can be purchased online at jazzattheoxford.com. Show times are:

Friday, January 13 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 14 at 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 14 at 8:00 pm

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford is made possible by the support of several local companies that are dedicated to the cultural enrichment of Central Oregon. In addition to BendBroadband, the series is supported by returning sponsors Douglas Jewelry Design, Zolo Media, The Bend Bulletin, Subaru of Bend and Bank of the Cascades. The series is produced by Patrick Lamb Productions of Portland, Oregon.

The OXFORD hotel is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Bend, the seven-story OXFORD hotel features 59 spacious and luxurious executive suites, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with the leisure and business traveler in mind, the OXFORD hotel features a variety of amenities and services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For more information, visit oxfordhotelbend.com.