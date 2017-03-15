BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford Series Wraps Up 7th Season With Sara Gazarek with New West Guitar Group

The 7th Annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford series will close with a set of shows featuring Sara Gazarek with New West Guitar Group. Gazarek’s translucent voice, excellent pitch and supple sense of time perfectly complement the laid-back virtuosity that has established New West Guitar Group’s reputation as guitar ensemble pioneers. Tickets for Saturday evening still available.

“Our 7th series is closing on a high note. Sara Gazarek and New West Guitar Group are innovative, fresh and, like all of our artists in this series, they’re unique,” said Oxford Corporate’s Regional Vice President of Operations, Ben Perle. “Our sponsors, so committed to keeping a vibrant arts scene sustained in our community, have made all of this possible. Our vendors, our Executive Producer, our staff – we are all so thankful for the support of sponsors and the greater Bend community.”

Championed by some of music’s most celebrated figures, Sara Gazarek has emerged as a strikingly original artist with limitless potential. Gazarek has been hailed by the LA Times as “the next important jazz singer” and “impeccable” by the Winnipeg Free Press. She continues to seamlessly combine the intimacy of singer/songwriter stylings with the musical and improvisational elements of jazz. Gazarek currently tours and is on the faculty at the University of Southern California, leading the award-winning vocal jazz ensemble there and teaching privately.

Joining Gazarek on stage is New West Guitar Group, a premier guitar ensemble featuring New York City guitarist Perry Smith and Los Angeles guitarists John Storie and Will Brahm. John Storie lived in Bend from 1989 to 1997, and will be returning to Bend after 20 years for this set of shows.

New West Guitar Group performs classic pop covers, jazz standards and exciting originals; their signature sound comes from an innovative style that highlights rhythm, beauty and virtuosity through combining acoustic and electric guitars. Since forming, they have released five instrumental albums. Their latest release, “Send One Your Love” in August of 2015, was named Editor’s Pick by Downbeat Magazine.

Tickets are $42 plus fees, and can be purchased online at jazzattheoxford.com. Show times are:

Friday, March 17 at 8:00 pm – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 18 at 5:00 pm – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 pm

In addition, the popular Free Music Education Workshop will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11:15 am at the OXFORD hotel. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Sara Gazarek and each member of New West Guitar Group.

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford is made possible by the support of several local companies that are dedicated to the cultural enrichment of Central Oregon. In addition to BendBroadband, the series is supported by returning sponsors The Sunstone Store, Zolo Media, The Bend Bulletin, Subaru of Bend, Bank of the Cascades and 10 Below Restaurant. The series is produced by Patrick Lamb Productions of Portland, Ore.

Preparations for the 8th Annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford are already in place. Stay tuned with what’s happening by liking Jazz at the Oxford on Facebook!

