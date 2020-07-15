BendFilm Announces Pop-Up Drive-In Movies & Outdoor Screenings in Tin Pan Alley 

BendFilm announced yesterday a lineup full of creative ways to see films outside in the comfort of a car or in the open air of Tin Pan Alley. Films in the lineup are a wide range of adventure stories, throwback classics, music documentaries, blockbusters and more. Several screenings have filmmaker Q&As or post-film discussions planned. In addition to the in-person screenings, BendFilm will continue to offer virtual rentals of new release films through the Tin Pan Theater. New titles are listed each week at TinPanTheater.com. Tickets are On Sale Now at BendTicket.com

Todd Looby, BendFilm executive director, said, “A global pandemic has changed our lives so we have found creative ways to connect around film experiences that lift our spirits, make us think, challenge convention and bring us closer. We look forward to seeing our community from a safe distance at a screening this summer outside in Tin Pan Alley or under the stars at the drive-in.”

While the screenings are outdoors, BendFilm kindly requests that all guests continue to practice responsible physical distancing and stay in or next to your car during the film. Please wear a mask if you need to exit your seat or car.

2020 BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In Movies:

Come celebrate summer with your friends at a safe physical distance and enjoy films uniquely suited for outdoor viewing from the comforts of your car at the BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In. The drive-in is hosted at the corner of Shevlin-Hixon and Columbia near the Deschutes Brewery Warehouse. Gates will open at 7pm and films will start just after dusk or roughly 8:30pm. Tickets can be purchased on BendTicket.com.

An American Ascent directed by George Potter and Andrew Adkins

Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24

An American Ascent documents the first African-American expedition to tackle Denali, aka Mt. McKinley, North America’s highest peak. By embarking on the grueling multi-week climb of 20,237-foot Denali, nine African-American climbers try to shed light on the complex relationship many African-Americans have with the outdoors by changing the face of America’s biggest and baddest mountain on the 100th anniversary of its first summit.



The Last Blockbuster by Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm

Saturday July 25

World Premiere! Screening in Bend for the first time ever!

The Last Blockbuster is a feature-length documentary film about the rise and fall of Blockbuster video and how one small-town store managed to outlast a corporate giant.

Note: This world premiere screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers Zeke Kamm and Taylor Morden as well as select members of the cast of the film. Plus, the screening is a chance to host a VHS / DVD Drive to benefit the world’s last Blockbuster! Bring your old dvds and vhs tapes to the screening to donate to help keep the world’s last Blockbuster afloat. A Blockbuster drop box will be on site for the premiere



Free Solo directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Friday July 31

A stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock … the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope. Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard: perfection or death. Succeeding in this challenge, Honnold enters his story in the annals of human achievement. FREE SOLO is both an edge-of-your seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who exceeded our current understanding of human physical and mental potential. The result is a triumph of the human spirit



Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg

Saturday August 1

In Steven Spielberg’s massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.



Rebuilding Paradise directed by Ron Howard

Friday August 7

On November 8, 2018, a raging wildfire swept through Northern California, engulfing the historic town of Paradise, destroying homes and claiming the lives of more than 80 people. With its ecology, a warming climate and blunders by its largest utility company, California is the site of unprecedented natural disasters, including the Camp Fire, the state’s deadliest blaze to date.

Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard follows several survivors who must decide whether to leave or remain in an area that has seen unimaginable devastation. It’s a compelling portrait of a community as they come to terms with Paradise lost, or elect to remain and rebuild from the ashes.

Note: A post-film discussion will take place with Romy Mortensen from Brooks Resources, Kevin Larkin the District Ranger for Bend Fort Rock and a Deschutes Collaborative Forest Steering Committee member.

Jaws directed by Steven Spielberg

Saturday August 8

When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature.



Maiden directed by Alex Holmes

Friday August 14

Maiden is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. Tracy’s inspirational dream was opposed on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the chauvinistic yachting press took bets on her failure and potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity. But Tracy refused to give up: she remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. Although blessed with tremendous self-belief, Tracy was also beset by crippling doubts and was only able to make it through with the support of her remarkable crew. With their help she went on to shock the sports world and prove that women are very much the equal of men.



Back To The Future directed by Robert Zemeckis

Saturday August 15

In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.



Blood Road directed by Nicholas Schrunk

August 21

Blood Road follows the journey of ultra-endurance mountain bike athlete Rebecca Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner, Huyen Nguyen, as they pedal 1,200 miles along the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail through the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Their goal: to reach the site where Rebecca’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot, was shot down in Laos more than 40 years earlier. During this poignant voyage of self discovery, the women push their bodies to the limit, while learning more about the historic ‘Blood Road’ and how the Vietnam War shaped their lives in different ways.



Peanut Butter Falcon directed by Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Saturday August 22

A modern Mark Twain-style adventure story, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON tells the story of Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a small-time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish and convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.



The Art of Flight directed by Curt Morgan

Friday August 28

The Art of Flight follows Travis Rice, John Jackson, Mark Landvik, Scotty Lago, Jake Blauvelt, Nicolas Muller, Gigi Ruf, DCP and Pat Moore as they dream up new global adventures and progress the sport to unimaginable levels. Filmed on location in Jackson Hole, Alaska, Chile, Aspen, Patagonia, British Columbia and more, FLIGHT brings the viewer along for the perfect blend of adventure/travel drama and high-energy snowboarding action.



Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story directed by Patrick Creadon

Saturday August 29

SKI BUM: THE WARREN MILLER STORY chronicles the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual ski films and national tours that began in the early 1950’s, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry in America and throughout the world. Miller, who died last year at 93, sat months before his passing for his final interview. He reminisced about living off rabbit stew and sleeping in a teardrop trailer in his endless pursuit of the perfect ski run and he explained in great detail the challenges — both personal and professional — he faced over the course of his career. Ski Bum was the Opening Night film of the 2019 BendFilm Festival.

Movies Outside in Tin Pan Alley

The Tin Pan Alley is just as iconic as the little boutique theater, making it a perfect spot to soak in a summer evening. On Mondays and Wednesdays, BendFilm shows movies on a pop-up screen outside in Tin Pan Alley and alley neighbors at San Simon will also be serving up their usual delicious menu to add to the experience. The Monday screening lineup is below but the Spaghetti Western Wednesday titles are a surprise and announced onsite. Seating is limited and programming is weather-dependent. Screenings start at around 8pm, and a $7 donation is suggested to help cover the cost of the film license. The series previously included a screening of Stop Making Sense and Blues Brothers.

Trading Places by John Landis

Monday July 20

Upper-crust executive Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and down-and-out hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) are the subjects of a bet by successful brokers Mortimer (Don Ameche) and Randolph Duke (Ralph Bellamy). An employee of the Dukes, Winthorpe is framed by the brothers for a crime he didn’t commit, with the siblings then installing the street-smart Valentine in his position. When Winthorpe and Valentine uncover the scheme, they set out to turn the tables on the Dukes.



Dazed and Confused by Richard Linklater

Monday July 27

This coming-of-age film follows the mayhem of a group of rowdy teenagers in Austin, Texas, celebrating the last day of high school in 1976. The graduating class heads for a popular pool hall and joins an impromptu keg party, however star football player Randall “Pink” Floyd (Jason London) has promised to focus on the championship game and abstain from partying. Meanwhile, the incoming freshmen try to avoid being hazed by the seniors, most notably the sadistic bully Fred O’Bannion (Ben Affleck).



20 Feet From Stardom by Morgan Neville

Monday August 3

Millions know their voices, but no one knows their names. In his compelling new film, award-winning director Morgan Neville shines a spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century. Triumphant and heartbreaking in equal measure, the film is both a tribute to the unsung voices who brought shape and style to popular music and a reflection on the conflicts, sacrifices and rewards of a career spent harmonizing with others. These gifted artists span a range of styles, genres and eras of popular music, but each has a uniquely fascinating and personal story to share of life spent in the shadows of superstardom.



Dirty Dancing by Emile Ardolino

Monday August 10

Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she’s disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she’s determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.



Purple Rain by Albert Mognoli

Monday August 17

A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the Revolution, escaping a tumultuous home life through music. While trying to avoid making the same mistakes as his truculent father (Clarence Williams III), the Kid navigates the club scene and a rocky relationship with a captivating singer, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero). But another musician, Morris (Morris Day), looks to steal the Kid’s spotlight — and his girl



Shut Up and Play the Hits by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace

Monday August 24

In conversation with Chuck Klosterman, James Murphy reveals the personal motivations underlying LCD Soundsystem’s retirement. The band prepares for their biggest, and rumoured last, concert, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden



Almost Famous directed by Cameron Crowe

Monday August 31

Set in 1973, it chronicles the funny and often poignant coming of age of 15-year-old William, an unabashed music fan who is inspired by the seminal bands of the time. When his love of music lands him an assignment from Rolling Stone magazine to interview the up-and-coming band Stillwater — fronted by lead guitar Russell Hammond and lead singer Jeff Bebe — William embarks on an eye-opening journey with the band’s tour, despite the objections of his protective mother.



Stand By Me directed by Rob Reiner

September 15

After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see the body. On the way, Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) encounter a mean junk man and a marsh full of leeches, as they also learn more about one another and their very different home lives. Just a lark at first, the boys’ adventure evolves into a defining event in their lives.

The 2020 BendFilm Pop-Up Drive-In Series is presented in collaboration with Lay It Out Events, Presenting Sponsor Director’s Mortgage, Hydroflask, Combined Communications, Garner Group, Home Systems Solutions, Peak Transportation, Sounds Fast, Subaru of Bend and Top Shelf Medicine.

The 2020 Outdoor Tin Pan Alley screenings are presented in collaboration with Home System Solutions. DVD and Blu Ray media for these programs are donated by Blockbuster Video Bend. (Yes, the last Blockbuster in the universe!)

