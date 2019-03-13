BendFilm Brings All-Female Film Festival to Bend

(Famed ice-climber Angela VanWiemeerch (angelavanwiemeersch.com), BendFilm’s filmmaker in attendance at the No Man’s Land Film Festival. VanWiemeerch appears in short film, Superior Ice | Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

In celebration of Women’s History Month, BendFilm is bringing an exciting lineup of female-focused film programs. We are especially excited to bring the critically acclaimed, NO MAN’S LAND FILM FESTIVAL to the Tower Theater this Friday, March 15. This all-female adventure film festival highlights and connects women in pursuit of radical adventures and champions women with grit, audacity, determination, and boundless passion. Please let us know if you want 1 ticket to the event.

This screening is also part of our recognition of Central Oregon women’s accomplishments, Bend Women’s March. This month-long celebration highlights the bold, creative and adventurous spirit of women everywhere.

About No Man’s Land

No Man’s Land seeks to un-define feminine in adventure and sport through film. Along with cultivating a deep interest in exploring the vastness of our planet from a female point of view. At No Man’s Land, we aim to un-define feminine in adventure and sport through film.

Friday, March 15, 7-10pm (doors at 6pm) at the Tower Theater.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4KCSYRWvZc

Tickets & Info (if buying extras): https://year-round.eventive.org/schedule/5c548dac56a14500233a4ab1

bendfilm.org • 541-388-3378